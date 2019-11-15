News More News
Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. South Dakota State

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2, 0-0) vs South Dakota State (3-1, 0-0)

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 - 8 p.m. CT

Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: BTN

Radio: Husker Sports Network

Internet: Fox Sports App

Nebraska projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Cam Mack

6-2/175

So.

Leads the team in points (12.0 ppg), rebounds (8.0 rpg), and assists (7.0 apg).

Dachon Burke

6-4/180

Jr.

Scored 13 points with four rebounds in the loss to Southern Utah.

Jervay Green

6-3/210

Jr.

Had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals vs. Southern Utah. Ranks second on the team with 11.5 ppg.

Haanif Cheatham

6-5/195

Sr.

Posted four points and five rebounds in the loss to Southern Utah.

Yvan Ouedraogo

6-9/260

Fr.

Played just 14 minutes vs. Southern Utah, finishing with two points and five boards.
South Dakota State projected starters
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Brandon Key

5-10/180

Jr.

Averages 11.8 points per game and leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Noah Freidel

6-4/185

Fr.

Had 10 points in a win over CSU-Bakersfield and had four made 3-pointers on the season.

Alex Arians

6-4/190

Fr.

Started 33 games last season. Averages 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this year.

Douglas Wilson

6-7/210

Jr.

Leads team in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.3 rpg) as is shooting 58 percent from the field.

Matt Dentlinger

6-8/250

Fr.

Scoring 10.0 points per game along with seven rebounds per game.

3 KEYS TO VICTORY

1. Put the ball through the basket

Nebraska was expected to struggle on the glass and give up quite a few points on defense this season, but one thing hardly anyone could have predicted was how poorly the Huskers would shoot the ball through two games. Averaging just 62.5 points per game (including mustering 78 in a double-overtime loss to Southern Utah), NU currently ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 304th nationally in scoring. Nebraska is also dead last in the league in field goal percentage (33.6, 335th nationally), free-throw percentage (58.3, 309th), and second-to-last in 3-point percentage (21.2, 334th). At this point, it doesn't really matter what plays Fred Hoiberg draws up or how fast the tempo is - if the Huskers can't make shots, the results from the first two games will only continue.

2. Respond to adversity

When UC-Riverside rallied back to take a halftime lead in the season opener, it was the first time this Nebraska had faced real in-game adversity together. Needless to say, the Huskers did not handle it well in a 19-point home defeat. The good news was that as much as anything, NU showed much better fight through difficult stretches its next time out against Southern Utah. Yes, that game still ended in another loss, but Nebraska at least gave glimpses of pulling together and battling when the game was on the line. Like everything, dealing with adversity is something that will need to be measured in baby steps with this team. But effort and mental toughness are aspects that are entirely within the Huskers' control, and they'll need plenty of both to get that first win tonight.

3. Match the emotion

South Dakota State is by no means the sexiest team on Nebraska's home schedule, but for the Jackrabbits, this might be one of their biggest games of the year. Whether it's basketball or football, SDSU fans always travel well when their teams come to Lincoln, and there's a good chance that there will be plenty of yellow and blue in the PBA stands tonight. On top of that, two Nebraska natives will be making their return home for South Dakota State in redshirt freshman David Wingett (Winnebago) and true freshman Baylor Scheierman (Aurora). Many NU fans felt the Huskers should have offered Wingett out of high school in 2018, especially after he ended up signing with Memphis. He and Scheierman (who are both top reserves off the bench) are probably going to have their own cheering sections tonight. SDSU is going to bring energy and emotion from the opening tip, and Nebraska has to find a way to match it.

QUOTABLE

"We pushed them hard. Especially the last two days, we really got out and competed. We just tried to go out there and get back to basics, go out there with execution... Hopefully we come out with a great effort early and get the pace established where we want it."
— Head coach Fred Hoiberg on how Nebraska bounced back this week in practice.

PREDICTION

Nebraska 65, South Dakota State 63

Robin's 2019-20 record: 0-2

vs. the spread: 0-2


