Hoops Game Day: Nebraska vs. South Dakota State
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2, 0-0) vs South Dakota State (3-1, 0-0)
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 - 8 p.m. CT
Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Internet: Fox Sports App
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Cam Mack
|
6-2/175
|
So.
|
Leads the team in points (12.0 ppg), rebounds (8.0 rpg), and assists (7.0 apg).
|
Dachon Burke
|
6-4/180
|
Jr.
|
Scored 13 points with four rebounds in the loss to Southern Utah.
|
Jervay Green
|
6-3/210
|
Jr.
|
Had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals vs. Southern Utah. Ranks second on the team with 11.5 ppg.
|
Haanif Cheatham
|
6-5/195
|
Sr.
|
Posted four points and five rebounds in the loss to Southern Utah.
|
Yvan Ouedraogo
|
6-9/260
|
Fr.
|
Played just 14 minutes vs. Southern Utah, finishing with two points and five boards.
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Brandon Key
|
5-10/180
|
Jr.
|
Averages 11.8 points per game and leads the team with 4.0 assists per game.
|
Noah Freidel
|
6-4/185
|
Fr.
|
Had 10 points in a win over CSU-Bakersfield and had four made 3-pointers on the season.
|
Alex Arians
|
6-4/190
|
Fr.
|
Started 33 games last season. Averages 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this year.
|
Douglas Wilson
|
6-7/210
|
Jr.
|
Leads team in scoring (19.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.3 rpg) as is shooting 58 percent from the field.
|
Matt Dentlinger
|
6-8/250
|
Fr.
|
Scoring 10.0 points per game along with seven rebounds per game.
3 KEYS TO VICTORY
1. Put the ball through the basket
Nebraska was expected to struggle on the glass and give up quite a few points on defense this season, but one thing hardly anyone could have predicted was how poorly the Huskers would shoot the ball through two games. Averaging just 62.5 points per game (including mustering 78 in a double-overtime loss to Southern Utah), NU currently ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 304th nationally in scoring. Nebraska is also dead last in the league in field goal percentage (33.6, 335th nationally), free-throw percentage (58.3, 309th), and second-to-last in 3-point percentage (21.2, 334th). At this point, it doesn't really matter what plays Fred Hoiberg draws up or how fast the tempo is - if the Huskers can't make shots, the results from the first two games will only continue.
2. Respond to adversity
When UC-Riverside rallied back to take a halftime lead in the season opener, it was the first time this Nebraska had faced real in-game adversity together. Needless to say, the Huskers did not handle it well in a 19-point home defeat. The good news was that as much as anything, NU showed much better fight through difficult stretches its next time out against Southern Utah. Yes, that game still ended in another loss, but Nebraska at least gave glimpses of pulling together and battling when the game was on the line. Like everything, dealing with adversity is something that will need to be measured in baby steps with this team. But effort and mental toughness are aspects that are entirely within the Huskers' control, and they'll need plenty of both to get that first win tonight.
3. Match the emotion
South Dakota State is by no means the sexiest team on Nebraska's home schedule, but for the Jackrabbits, this might be one of their biggest games of the year. Whether it's basketball or football, SDSU fans always travel well when their teams come to Lincoln, and there's a good chance that there will be plenty of yellow and blue in the PBA stands tonight. On top of that, two Nebraska natives will be making their return home for South Dakota State in redshirt freshman David Wingett (Winnebago) and true freshman Baylor Scheierman (Aurora). Many NU fans felt the Huskers should have offered Wingett out of high school in 2018, especially after he ended up signing with Memphis. He and Scheierman (who are both top reserves off the bench) are probably going to have their own cheering sections tonight. SDSU is going to bring energy and emotion from the opening tip, and Nebraska has to find a way to match it.
QUOTABLE
PREDICTION
Nebraska 65, South Dakota State 63
Robin's 2019-20 record: 0-2
vs. the spread: 0-2