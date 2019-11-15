1. Put the ball through the basket

Nebraska was expected to struggle on the glass and give up quite a few points on defense this season, but one thing hardly anyone could have predicted was how poorly the Huskers would shoot the ball through two games. Averaging just 62.5 points per game (including mustering 78 in a double-overtime loss to Southern Utah), NU currently ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 304th nationally in scoring. Nebraska is also dead last in the league in field goal percentage (33.6, 335th nationally), free-throw percentage (58.3, 309th), and second-to-last in 3-point percentage (21.2, 334th). At this point, it doesn't really matter what plays Fred Hoiberg draws up or how fast the tempo is - if the Huskers can't make shots, the results from the first two games will only continue.

2. Respond to adversity

When UC-Riverside rallied back to take a halftime lead in the season opener, it was the first time this Nebraska had faced real in-game adversity together. Needless to say, the Huskers did not handle it well in a 19-point home defeat. The good news was that as much as anything, NU showed much better fight through difficult stretches its next time out against Southern Utah. Yes, that game still ended in another loss, but Nebraska at least gave glimpses of pulling together and battling when the game was on the line. Like everything, dealing with adversity is something that will need to be measured in baby steps with this team. But effort and mental toughness are aspects that are entirely within the Huskers' control, and they'll need plenty of both to get that first win tonight.

3. Match the emotion

South Dakota State is by no means the sexiest team on Nebraska's home schedule, but for the Jackrabbits, this might be one of their biggest games of the year. Whether it's basketball or football, SDSU fans always travel well when their teams come to Lincoln, and there's a good chance that there will be plenty of yellow and blue in the PBA stands tonight. On top of that, two Nebraska natives will be making their return home for South Dakota State in redshirt freshman David Wingett (Winnebago) and true freshman Baylor Scheierman (Aurora). Many NU fans felt the Huskers should have offered Wingett out of high school in 2018, especially after he ended up signing with Memphis. He and Scheierman (who are both top reserves off the bench) are probably going to have their own cheering sections tonight. SDSU is going to bring energy and emotion from the opening tip, and Nebraska has to find a way to match it.