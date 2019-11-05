1. Do enough on the glass

Rebounding is going to be Nebraska's biggest weakness most every game, and even tonight will present a challenge. UC-Riverside has four players listed as 6-foot-9 or taller on its roster, including 7-1, 265-pound center Callum McCrae, who led the team in rebounds last season with 4.8 per game. The Huskers got dominated against a much bigger Wichita State lineup in their closed scrimmage, so it will be interesting to see how they fare tonight. Look for their guards to be very active on the defensive glass, as the backcourt accounted for 29 of their 48 total rebounds vs. Doane.

2. Improve the free-throw shooting

Because of Nebraska's lack of front court depth and overall team size, it is going to have to be able to counter by getting bigger opponents into foul trouble and converting that into points at the free-throw line. In their two opportunities against live competition so far, though, the Huskers have been awful at the charity stripe. Nebraska shot better from the field (52.9 percent) than it did from the free throw line (45.8, 11-24) in the exhibition vs. Doane. That came after going 12-of-20 in the closed scrimmage at Wichita State, meaning NU is now 23-for-44 (52.3 percent) in their two games against real opponents. Hoiberg held a "free-throw meeting" with the team last week in practice that reportedly made noticeable improvement, but we'll see how that translates when the pressure is on in a real game.

3. Push the tempo

The only real way UC-Riverside, which was picked seventh in the Big West preseason poll, could give Nebraska some problems tonight is by dominating the glass and dictating the tempo. The Huskers will have to bring consistent effort on the defensive boards to prevent second-chance opportunities, but also to set the pace offensively. UCR ranked 341st out of 351 Division I teams in adjusted tempo (the number of possessions per 40 minutes) per KenPom at 68.9. Look for them to try to slow things down as much as possible to shorten the game, limit NU's possessions, and force the Huskers to operate out of the halfcourt. Getting rebounds and forcing turnovers will be huge for Nebraska to play the way it wants in transition.