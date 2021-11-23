Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Tennessee State

Scored a career-high 15 points vs. Southern and is now 12-fo-13 from the floor in the last two contests.

Shooting just 6-of-21 from the field (28.6%) and 4-of-16 (25.0%) from 3-point range this season.

Has 2 points on three FG attempts while playing a total of 24 minutes in his two games as a starter.

Posted his first double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while posting season-highs in assists (4) and steals (2) vs. Southern.

1. Stay on course, Alonzo

Nebraska's ball movement has been much better the past week, as the Huskers went from averaging 8.0 assists in the first two games to 17.0 over the last three outings.

What has been the difference for the Huskers' offense? Alonzo Verge Jr.

Few players took the heat for NU's stagnant offense early on than Verge, and deservingly so. The senior Arizona State transfer got the keys to Fred Hoiberg's offense, and he too often steered it into ugly one-on-one possessions.

However, after taking 51 shots in his first 88 minutes of play in the first three games, Verge has averaged 12.5 points on 60-percent shooting in wins over Idaho State and Southern while posting a 1.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

When Verge is a facilitator, Nebraska's offense is at its best. Keep that going tonight.

2. Keep attacking the post

Nebraska's 3-point shooting was awful last time out vs. Southern, as it missed its first 11 attempts from behind the arc and finished just 4-for-23 on the day.

Rather than continue to try to shoot themselves out of that funk, the Huskers found other ways to manufacture offense.

Derick Walker, Eduardo Andre, and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 27 points on 13-of-17 shooting in the win, as NU went 23-of-28 from inside the 3-point line.

On top of that, Nebraska's guards attacked the rim and drew 23 fouls, leading to a whopping 30 free-throw attempts and scoring 24 of its 82 points at the charity stripe.

Bryce McGowens (10-of-10) and Verge (6-6) accounted for nearly half of that free-throw total, which shows they were doing a great job of attacking off the dribble and creating contact in the lane.

If the 3-pointers don't fall again tonight, get the ball inside. As an old NU coach used to say, like the three, love the rim.

3. Lockdown on D

Another reason Nebraska overcame a rough perimeter shooting day was that it played one of its best defensive performances of the season.

The Huskers held Southern to 33.8 percent shooting and turned 16 Jaguar turnovers into 23 points.

NU has held four of its five opponents to under 40 percent shooting and ranks second in the Big Ten in forced turnovers with 16.7 per game.

Tennessee State ranks 342nd out of 358 Division I teams in offensive turnover percentage (25.9). The Huskers need to fluster TSU's ball handlers and create offense through its defense.