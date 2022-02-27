Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Penn State

Posted 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting with 8 rebounds in the loss to Iowa.

Scored 8 points on 3-of-9 shooting with 2 rebounds in 27 minutes vs. Iowa.

Had 13 points against Iowa for his 10th consecutive game in double figures. He's the first NU freshman ever with 10 straight games scoring in double digits.

Finished with 9 points in the loss to Iowa, his second-highest total of the season and most points since Jan. 29 vs. Rutgers (11).

Scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half against Iowa, his 20th double-figure effort of the season.

Averaging a double-double on the season with 10.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding.

Second on the team in scoring (12.3 ppg), rebounds (127), and blocks (14). Leads PSU with 54 made 3-pointers.

Averages 6.4 points and 1.5 assists while tying for the team lead with 1.1 steals per game.

Scoring just 3.5 points per game but is shooting a team-high 43.8% from behind the arc.

1. Something's got to give

Penn State comes into tonight's game boasting the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging just 65.1 points per game.

Nebraska is currently the worst scoring defense in the conference, giving up 79.6 ppg.

In other words, something will have to give tonight.

The one bit of good news for the Huskers is that they played with much better effort defensively, for the most part, in Friday night's loss to Iowa than they had in their previous three defeats.

If NU must carry over that same level of defensive intensity and then some to have a chance to earn a second league victory and just its second Big Ten road win under head coach Fred Hoiberg.

There will be very little room for error on that end of the floor, too, as the Nittany Lions boast the Big Ten's best defense (64.6 points allowed per game) while holding opponents to just 40.9 percent shooting from the field.

2. Turnovers will be the difference

If there's one area where Nebraska has a clear advantage tonight, it's with the opportunity to capitalize on forced turnovers.

Penn State ranks dead last in the Big Ten in overall turnover margin at -3.6, as it gives the ball away an average of 12.3 times per game.

Conversely, the Huskers currently rank third in the conference with 7.4 steals per game.

The Nittany Lions make life as difficult as any team in the league defensively. Creating offense through defense would provide a massive boost for an NU team that needs all the sparks it can get right now.

3. Be ready to battle with John Harrar

No player represents the heart and soul of Penn State's program more than John Harrar. No Nittany Lion has tormented Nebraska more than the fifth-year senior forward, either.

Harrar comes into today's game averaging a solid 10.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 65 percent from the field.

But his impact is primarily felt on the glass, as he ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.2 rebounds per game. His 90 offensive boards on the season are 10 more than any other player in the conference.

His presence in the paint has been a significant issue for the Huskers over the years, especially last season. In three meetings vs. PSU, the 6-foot-9, 240-pounder averaged 7.0 points and a whopping 13.0 rebounds.

Harrar set his career-high twice with 14 boards against the Huskers in the regular season and then again in the Big Ten Tournament. He also averaged 6.0 offensive rebounds and went 11-for-14 from the free-throw line over those three contests.

If NU can't keep him from dominating the game on the glass, it could be a long night in State College.