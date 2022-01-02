Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Ohio State

Averagin 9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, and 1.4 bpg while shooting 79% from the field this season.

Had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 20 minutes against Kennesaw State.

Ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 8.5 points per game, including a team-high 25 made 3-pointers.

Posted his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points, a career-high 12 assists and 7 rebounds vs. Kennesaw State.

Ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 20.6 ppg while shooting 56% from the field. Leads team in rebounds (7.2 rpg) and blocked shots (3.0 bpg).

Second on the team in scoring at 10.4 ppg, while shooting 62% from the floor.

Averages 6.3 points per game along with 1.6 assists per game.

1. Keep up the shooting

Nebraska is coming off one of its best offensive performances of the season last time out against Kennesaw State. One of the main reasons things went so well on that end was that the Huskers actually made their 3-pointers.

NU ended up with a season-high 15 threes in the win, five more than in any game they'd played all year. That was also its highest 3-point total since 2018.

Nebraska is a team that will live and die from behind the arc all season, and 3-pointers will be especially critical now with the grind of Big Ten play underway.

Ohio State's perimeter defense has been solid this year, so the Huskers must knock down as many open looks they get tonight and keep their hot shooting going.

2. Get tough inside

It's no secret that Nebraska will be at a notable physical disadvantage in the low post in almost every Big Ten game it plays this season. That will definitely be the case tonight against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes boast a formidable frontcourt, led by first-team all-conference forward E.J. Liddell. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound ranks fourth in the league with 20.6 points per game and leads OSU in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (3.0).

But Ohio State also features Zed Key (6-8, 245) and Kyle Young (6-8, 225), who combine to average 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds.

"They're going to punch that thing inside," Hoiberg said. "They're going to get that thing into the paint first. And again, you're going to have to match that physicality every time down the floor."

3. Be disruptive on defense

Not only is Ohio State big and physical, but the Buckeyes are also one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country.

OSU comes into tonight's game ranked ninth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.9) and ninth in offensive effective field goal percentage (56.9).

As a result of that elite ball movement and creating quality looks, Ohio State is rated 20th nationally in two-point field goal percentage (56.3) and 21st in 3-point percentage (38.6).

In other words, Nebraska has to find ways to keep the Buckeyes out of rhythm with aggressive and opportunistic defense.

The Huskers have been able to turn teams over a lot this season, averaging 8.1 steals per game. Conversely, OSU has struggled with taking care of the ball at times, ranking 263rd in offensive steal percentage (10.4).

If NU can create some turnovers and capitalize with points on the other end, that could be a significant x-factor in its favor.