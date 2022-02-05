Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Northwestern

Finished with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting at Michigan for his 12th double-digit effort of the year. He is shooting 68.9% from the field this season.

Averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 9-of-17 (53%) from 3-point range over the past six games.

Led NU with 24 points at Michigan, making him the first Husker freshman ever to have four straight games with 20+ points.

Had just 4 points on 1-of-4 shooting with three turnovers in 26 minutes in the loss at Michigan.

Returned to the starting lineup at Michigan and finished with 8 points and 3 assists in 22 minutes at Michigan.

Leads team with 15.3 ppg while shooting 50.2% from the field, 43% on 3-pointers, and 77.3% at the free-throw line. Also leads NW with 6.9 rpg and ranks 5th in the Big Ten with 1.3 bpg.

Averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 35.3% on 3-pointers and 85.7 at the FT line.

Had 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists last time out in an overtime win over Rutgers.

Scoring 11.2 points along with 4.3 rebounds and a team-high 1.8 steals per game.

Averages 14.8 ppg and ranks 4th in Big Ten in free-throw percentage at 80%. Also ranks 2nd in the conference with 5.2 apg.

1. Find a way to finish

If there's one positive about Nebraska's 11 straight Big Ten losses this season, it's that - over the past four games at least - it's played well enough to win.

In its most recent defeats to Indiana, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Michigan, the Huskers had a chance to win in the final four minutes of every contest.

The problem, however, has been that in every game, NU failed to make the most critical plays when it mattered the most.

That's been an issue for this team all season, and until Nebraska figures out its "closers" that it can lean on to step up with the game on the line, finishing the job will continue to be a significant hurdle.

On that note, Northwestern comes into today's game as experienced as any team in the country when it comes to playing down to the wire.

Of the Wildcats' first 20 games this season, 11 games ended in two-possession scores. Two of those went to overtime, and another went into double OT. They ended up winning four of those 11 contests.

2. Something has to give behind the arc

Nebraska's 3-point shooting has improved since the beginning of the year, but it still currently ranks dead last in the Big Ten at just 30.3 percent.

However, Northwestern has been equally as bad in defending the three this season.

The Wildcats come in at the bottom of the conference in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 35.9% behind the arc.

The Huskers have shot the ball much better since changing their offensive approach in late December, shooting 38% from 3-point range over the last 10 games.

Lat Mayen's resurgence has been a big part of that. He's now 9-of-17 (53%) from downtown over the past six contests.

If Nebraska can win on the perimeter today, it's going to have a chance to finally win a game again.

3. Win the turnover battle

Like the 3-point shooting, today's game features two very contrasting styles for ball security and creating turnovers.

Nebraska is one of the best teams in the Big Ten in terms of taking away the basketball, as it ranks second with 14.6 opponent turnovers per game. On the other end, though, it's turning the ball over 12.9 times per game.

The Huskers' ball-control volatility will be put to the test this afternoon against a Northwestern team that ranks second in the conference in overall turnovers margin at +4.2.

The Wildcats only give the ball away 9.7 times per game while forcing opponents into a per-game average of 13.9 turnovers.

Nebraska needs to be disruptive defensively while also making sure not to make life easy on Northwestern with sloppy ball control.