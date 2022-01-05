Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Michigan State

Posted his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds vs. Ohio State.

Had 8 points and a season-high 7 rebounds against OSU but was 3-of-8 from the field and 0-of-4 on 3-pointers.

Played just 17 minutes and was 1-for-4 from 3-point range against Ohio State.

Reached double figures for the ninth time this season with 18 points in the loss to Ohio State.

Played just 22 minutes and was 1-of-6 from the field for six points in NU's overtime loss to Ohio State.

Leads team in scoring at 14.6 points per game while shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range.

Scoring 9.5 points along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.

1. Keep up in transition

The hallmark of every Michigan State team under head coach Tom Izzo has been transition, and this year's version of the Spartans is no exception.

While MSU might not have the elite-level NBA lottery picks it had in the past, it makes up for it with one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the country.

Michigan State comes into tonight's game ranked 22nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (111.8) and 16th in 3-point percentage (38.9%). The Spartans will push the tempo every possession and are just as lethal from deep as they are at the rim.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said this was "one of the best transition teams (Izzo) has had," which is quite the statement given the personnel Izzo has worked with over the last couple of decades.

The Huskers struggled to defend transition 3-pointers last time out against Ohio State, and it cost them the game. They need to be on point in that regard from start to finish tonight.

2. Fight on the boards

As if Michigan State's tempo and perimeter shooting weren't enough for Nebraska to worry about, the Spartans are as aggressive on the boards as any team in the conference.

Led by 7-foot center Marcus Bingham Jr. (8.1 rpg), MSU is out-rebounding its opponents by an average of 8.5 boards per game, including hauling in 11.4 offensive rebounds per contest.

It's no secret that Nebraska will typically be at a notable disadvantage on the glass in almost every game it plays this season, but this is a matchup where rebounds could be a deciding aspect.

If the Huskers can battle on the boards as they did against Ohio State, where OSU held a +10 advantage but was even on offensive rebounds, they will at least have a chance. If not, it could be a long night in East Lansing.

3. Be tough in the lane

Slowing down Michigan State's offense is only one part of the equation for Nebraska tonight.

Maybe the even more difficult task for the Huskers will be figuring out how to score against one of the better defensive teams they'll have faced yet.

The Spartans hold teams to under 39 percent shooting and rank 20th nationally in defensive effective field goal percentage at 44.0%.

What makes MSU so good on that end is how well it protects the rim. Bingham Jr. ranks second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with 3.0 blocked shots per game, and Michigan State leads the conference as a team with 6.43 bpg.

The Spartans have blocked an average of 16.4% of opponents' shots this season, ranking 13th in the country. Conversely, Nebraska has had 8.6% of its shots blocked.

The Huskers have to be aggressive and get the ball to the basket, but it also can't afford to try and force shots through traffic and have blocks turn into transition offense opportunities the other way.