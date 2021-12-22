Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Kennesaw State

Is shooting 78.6% from the field this season, putting him on pace to set the NU season FG% record of 67.2 by Larry Cox in 1975-76.

Finished with 3 points and 3 rebounds while playing just 18 minutes against Kansas State.

Had 8 points on 3-of-13 shooting while going 2-for-10 on 3-pointers against Kansas State.

Earned his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after scoring 14 points in the loss to Kansas State.

Posted his fourth 20-point game of the season vs. Kansas State with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a career high 4 steals. Also had tied for the team-high with 6 turnovers.

1. Keep playing through Walker

One way head coach Fred Hoiberg tried to change up Nebraska's offense last week was by making Derrick Walker the centerpiece of the half-court offense.

The plan was to get Walker the ball in the high post and let him facilitate as a passer while also looking for more ways to get him the ball near the basket.

The idea was good in theory, but it was executed terribly. A lot of that had to do with how aggressive and disruptive Kansas State's defense was on the ball.

The Wildcats made it difficult for NU's ball handlers even to initiate the offense, and when Walker did get the ball, they swarmed him and forced him into six turnovers.

Kennesaw State can cause problems defensively and forces an average of 15.5 turnovers per game and 8.6 steals per game. But Nebraska still needs to find ways to run the offense through Walker as much as possible.

2. Win the free-throw line

Nebraska is rarely the bigger and stronger team, but it will be tonight, and it needs to play like it.

For a team struggling so badly to make shots, the Huskers have to make a concerted effort to attack the rim, draw fouls tonight, and make hay at the free-throw line.



Nearly 21 percent (20.7) of NU's total points this season have come on free throws, which ranks 57th nationally. Last time out against Kansas State, Nebraska got to the line just seven times in the first half despite racking up fouls on the Wildcats early.

Walker, Bryce McGowens, and Alonzo Verge need to be the aggressors and force the issue at the basket from start to finish.

3. Regain some confidence

Having dropped to 5-7 on the season and losing five in a row coming in, Nebraska has never been more desperate for something to feel good about than it is tonight.

Kennesaw State is no pushover, as it gave Creighton (51-44) and Iowa State (84-73) all they could handle earlier this season.

But everything is on the line for the Huskers to try and build any semblance of momentum going into the holiday break.

Tonight is NU's last chance to put it all together and get a win before the grind of 18 straight Big Ten games kicks off next month. This is an opportunity that Nebraska cannot afford to miss.