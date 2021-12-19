Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Kansas State

Had 10 points and 10 rebounds vs. Auburn for NU's sixth double-double in the first 11 games this season. NU had just 2 in 27 games last year.

Scored just three points in 24 minutes vs. Auburn but also had a career-high three steals.

Finished with 14 points and was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line in the loss to Auburn.

Ranks second in Big Ten with 5.5 assists per game and 12th with 16.0 points per game.

Started all 27 games for Nebraska last season. Averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game and led team with 38 steals.

1. Find an identity on offense

After a drama-filled past two weeks, how Nebraska responds tonight could very well define the remainder of its season.

While there were plenty of issues and distractions to deal with off the court, the Huskers also had plenty of work to do to get things figured out coming off the first back-to-back 30-point losses in program history.

NU finally had a whole week to get healthy, hold full practices, and work on themselves rather than rush to prepare for one opponent after another around required off-days.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg made it clear that he planned to make some notable schematic changes this week, especially on the offensive end of the floor. His system is predicated on tempo, transition, and giving his players the keys to the car to make the right plays.

That strategy has clearly not worked for this group through the first 11 games. Hoiberg hinted that he would slow down the pace with the ball and call out far more designed sets from the bench, similar to what he did at times while with the Chicago Bulls.

If nothing else, that would at least force the Huskers to use better movement, both with and without the ball, and create more quality shots per possession.

2. Get some shots to fall

Nebraska's shooting woes have been a constant issue against every team it's faced this season, and now it is trying to solve them against one of the best perimeter defensive teams in the country.

The Huskers come into tonight having hit just 25.9-percent of their 3-pointers this year, which ranks 346th out of 558 Division-I teams. Kansas State currently boasts the No. 2 3-point defense in the nation, holding opponents to shoot a mere 24.5% from behind the arc.

Overall, the Wildcats limit teams to only 59.7 points per game on 38.4% shooting from the field.

Nebraska needs to start fast and see shots go in early, but that will be especially critical tonight against a KSU squad that makes everything difficult with the basketball.

3. Make hay at the line

With a team that has struggled to shoot all year going against one of the best defenses in college basketball, Nebraska is going to have to find ways to manufacture points and scoring opportunities.

Neither team turns it over much, so the Huskers' best bet to create points might be at the free-throw line.

This year, NU has averaged just under 17 points per game at the stripe at a solid 74.1% clip. More than 20% of their scoring on the season has come via free throws.

Freshman Bryce McGowens will need to be at the forefront of that strategy, as he has been by far the Huskers' most productive player in terms of drawing fouls and getting to the line.

McGowens ranks 95th nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes at 5.8 and is 136th in free-throw rate at 50.7. Not only does he get to the line, but he also is shooting 84.1% on the year once he's there.

