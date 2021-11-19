Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Idaho State

Averaging 3.7 ppg but leads the team with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes of work in the loss to Creighton.

Expected to make his first-career start tonight in place of injured guard Trey McGowens. Has averaged just 4.5 minutes and hasn't scored a point over first three games.

Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week who is averaging 20.0 ppg. Was held to just 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting vs. Creighton.

Averaging 16.3 points, a team-high 5.3 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Has attempted 51 shots in 88 minutes played this season.

Scoring 3.7 ppg with 2.7 rpg and shooting 30 percent from 3-point range on the year.

All-Big Sky Conference selection last season who leads the team with 12.0 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Scoring 10.7 points while leading the team with 6.0 rebounds per game along with six made 3-pointers.

1. Pass the ball

Nebraska has plenty of flaws it needs to address for this season to be a success, but easily the most pressing issue has been the lack of ball movement on offense.

It starts with the point guard position, as Alonzo Verge Jr. has struggled to initiate the proper flow in the half-court with the drive-and-kick passes head coach Fred Hoiberg wants.

As a result, there seems to be a lack of trust within the rest of the Huskers that when they do get the ball, they're unwilling to pass it away out of fear of potentially not touching again in the possession.

That, more often than not, leads to bad shots and wasted possessions.

The easiest way to improve offensive efficiency is by setting up high-percentage looks, and the only way to do that is by creating opportunities for your playmakers through proper on- and off-ball decisions.

2. Get Bryce going

No one player is going to solve all of Nebraska's problems, but there is zero doubt that Bryce McGowens needs to be at the forefront of the offense.

The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week averaged 27.0 points in his first two college regular-season games and did so while shooting 51 percent from the field.

The Huskers' offense sputtered through much of the night last time out vs. Creighton, and McGowens finished with a season-low six points.

However, it's zero coincidence that when Bryce did score, NU's offense looked at its best. Facing their largest deficit of the game down 18 points in the first half, the Huskers found McGowens on two straight back-cuts for dunks and then a layup.

That sparked a 21-7 Nebraska run and helped cut Creighton's lead down to one. McGowens did not make another field goal the rest of the game.

3. Build up some swagger

Nebraska desperately needs a win tonight, not only to get its season back on track but also to rebuild some confidence after a rough start to the year.

While just getting a victory is by far what matters most, the Huskers would also benefit in a big way by looking good in the process.

The Colorado exhibition, where NU looked like the prototype of what Hoiberg's offense is supposed to be, already seems like ages ago.

Nebraska has three more games left to stockpile some wins and regain the swagger it had all offseason and through the two exhibitions.

The degree of difficulty ramps up significantly once the calendar flips to December, so now is the window for the Huskers to get some wins and mojo back on their side.