Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Colorado

Scored all 12 of his points vs. Peru State in the first half while shooting 5-of-6 from the field.

Finished with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go along with six rebounds in the win over Peru State.

Shot just 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range for 4 points in 22 minutes vs. Peru State.

Only attempted one shot in 22 minutes of work vs. Peru State but added five assists and three steals.

Did not start vs. Peru State per coach's decision. Came off the bench and had a team-high 20 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

Honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection who averaged 10.1 ppg and ranked second on the team with 5.3 rpg, including a team-high 61 offensive boards.

Averaged just 2.7 points per game last season as a freshman. Scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting vs. Oregon State.

Named to the 2020-21 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Led CU in blocked shots (23), was second in steals (26), and third in assists (40). Named to the 2020-21 Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team.

Averaged 3.7 points while ranking second on the team with 42 assists off the bench last season.

1. Attack the glass

It's no secret that Nebraska's most significant weakness this season, as it's been most years, is rebounding.

Even against a Peru State team that didn't have a player taller than 6-foot-8, the Huskers struggled to control the glass on either end of the floor and only ended up with a 33-32 overall rebounding edge.

The Bobcats hauled in seven offensive boards for 14 second-chance points, often with Nebraska crashing the defensive glass with four or even five guys.

Colorado will be a much more formidable challenge in that department today. The Buffaloes boast eight players listed at 6-8 or taller and return several key pieces from a team that ranked third in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin (4.2).

2. Push the pace



When Nebraska gets defensive rebounds or creates turnovers, it can be as dangerous as anyone in offensive transition.

With as many as five players on the floor that can run the break at any time, few opponents will be able to run with the Huskers for an entire game.

Colorado is an athletic team with talented scorers in its own right, but it's unlikely that head coach Tad Boyle will want to get into a track meet with NU.

If Nebraska can dictate the pace and keep CU off-balance on both ends, it would go a long way in countering the Buffs' advantage with their size and physicality in the post.

3. Hit your threes

Head coach Fred Hoiberg said this offseason that one of the most noticeable upgrades his team had made this year was its perimeter shooting.

We saw some of that in the exhibition vs. Peru State, as the Huskers hit 11-of-22 from behind the arc and had six players with at least one made three.

But the shooting didn't start that hot, as NU missed its first five attempts and went just 4-for-13 in the first half before finishing 7-of-9 in the second.

Nebraska likely won't have the luxury today of being able to warm up on the fly like it did last time out, so it needs to come out firing and set the tone from the jump.