The drought continues for Nebraska baseball.

Will Bolt's club earned the No. 2 seed at the Stillwater Regional after finishing one victory shy of a 40-win season, highlighted by a second-place finish in the Big Ten standings and the program's first-ever B1G Tournament title.

After capturing that magical tournament championship last week in Omaha, the Huskers had developed justifiably high hopes of returning there in less than three weeks' time. They entered the NCAA Tournament with a strong setup for an extended postseason run. They held the momentum of a mind-blowing sprint through the league tourney's loser's bracket – with a 5-0 mark in elimination games – and they carried with them the confidence that they could pull off those types of pressure-packed wins.

Instead, it's another early exit for a program still searching for its first NCAA Regional title in 19 years after sandwiching a loser's bracket win over Niagara on Saturday in between a pair of losses to Florida on Friday and Sunday.