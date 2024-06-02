Nebraska Baseball: The drought continues
The drought continues for Nebraska baseball.
Will Bolt's club earned the No. 2 seed at the Stillwater Regional after finishing one victory shy of a 40-win season, highlighted by a second-place finish in the Big Ten standings and the program's first-ever B1G Tournament title.
After capturing that magical tournament championship last week in Omaha, the Huskers had developed justifiably high hopes of returning there in less than three weeks' time. They entered the NCAA Tournament with a strong setup for an extended postseason run. They held the momentum of a mind-blowing sprint through the league tourney's loser's bracket – with a 5-0 mark in elimination games – and they carried with them the confidence that they could pull off those types of pressure-packed wins.
Instead, it's another early exit for a program still searching for its first NCAA Regional title in 19 years after sandwiching a loser's bracket win over Niagara on Saturday in between a pair of losses to Florida on Friday and Sunday.
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news