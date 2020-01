Despite the weather, Nebraska baseball is in full swing.

The Huskers annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska will open the 2020 regular season on Friday, Feb. 14 in Waco, Texas, and will face Baylor in a three-game series.

Head coach Will Bolt, sophomore Colby Gomes and junior Jaxon Hallmark spoke to the media on Friday to preview Nebraska's upcoming season.