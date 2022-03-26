Nebraska baseball falls 8-6 to Michigan, evening the series 1-1

After a furious rally in the eighth inning, Nebraska baseball (9-12) couldn't sustain its momentum into the ninth inning. The Michigan Wolverines (12-10) capitalized on an error, single, walk and double to take a 8-6 lead and hand the Huskers their first conference defeat.

Nebraska starter Shay Schanaman played with poise in the first inning working through the Michigan batters in order. But, the Huskers went quietly in the bottom half despite a one-out walk from Cam Chick. In the second, Michigan drew first blood just as they had done Friday night.

The damage came with two outs off the bat of No. 8 hitter Jordon Rogers who put a double off the wall in right field. The two RBIs for Rogers were the ninth and 10th runs of the weekend by Michigan with two outs. After Nebraska went 1-2-3 to end the second, the Wolverines held a 2-0 lead.

The Huskers worked their way back in during the third when a two-out single from Luke Sartori gave Nebraska its first hit of the game. Brice Matthews brought in Sartori with a single to make it 2-1. In the fourth Schanaman struck out three, including the final out, leaving two Wolverines stranded in scoring position.

Nebraska added another run in the bottom of the frame with a triple placed just over the center fielder's reach by freshman Luke Jessen. That tied the game at 2-2 and Schanaman had his strongest inning of the day in the fifth needing just eight pitches to close it out.

The Wolverines got to the Grand Island native in the sixth with two deep shots. First it was Ted Burton who sent a ball beyond the right-field fence. A walk and a fielder's choice later, Tito Flores bombed a ball to right center for a two-run shot and putting Michigan ahead 5-2.

Nebraska got one back on a Garrett Anglim single in the sixth but Frey delivered for the Wolverines in the seventh with a RBI base hit of his own. The Huskers stormed back in the eighth with three runs on four hits. Sparked by Max Anderson's RBI double, the Huskers tied the game at 6-6 on a bloop single from Core Jackson against the shift.

The ninth began well for the Huskers with a pop out. Anderson made up for an error at third base by snagging a pop out in foul territory for the second out. But a single and a walk later, the bases were loaded with Emmett Olson on the mound and cleanup-hitter Jimmy Obertop at the plate. He crushed a 0-2 pitch to deep left scoring two.

Nebraska failed to get a base runner in their final chance to tie the game and Michigan came away with the victory.



