Back-up Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal HuskerOnline has confirmed.

The junior from Wahoo (Neb.) Bishop Neumann will get his degree in May and will be a two-year immediately eligible grad-transfer this season. Even though Vedral has entered his name into the portal, he still remains on very good terms with Scott Frost and the Husker coaching staff.

"As a program, we hold both Noah and his family in very high regard," an NU spokesperson said. "It's hard to express how highly he is thought of by our staff. We wish him nothing but the best, and hope he finds the best possible situation for himself."

In three seasons at NU and Central Florida, Vedral saw action in 15 games, including making two starts this past season against Indiana and Minnesota.

Vedral arguably looked his best against the Hoosiers, completing 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards, to go along with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught a 22-yard pass in that same game.



Earlier this past season, he also came in off the bench to lead Nebraska to a 13-10 fourth-quarter victory vs. Northwestern. Starter Adrian Martinez went down with an injury, and Vedral threw for 41 yards and rushed for 33 yards in the quarter, including a 42-yard one-minute scoring drive that set up the Huskers' game-winning field goal.

Over his three-year career at NU and UCF, Vedral completed 58-of-90 passes for 723 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 196 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground.

Vedral found himself in a log jam at Nebraska, battling it out with Martinez, along with redshirt freshman Luck McCaffrey and true freshman Logan Smothers.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Vedral originally signed with Frost out of high school at UCF. When Frost took the Husker job in December of 2017, Vedral later followed him after the Knights won the Peach Bowl in January of 2018.

Vedral was forced to walk-on at NU because of the old NCAA transfer rules that allowed schools to block players seeking another scholarship opportunity. After one semester in Lincoln, he went on scholarship immediately in the summer of 2018. Vedral would've been able to see time in multiple games in 2018 when Martinez went down with an injury, but UCF failed to sign his waiver request until the middle of that season not allowing him to take advantage of the four-game NCAA redshirt rule.

The three-sport standout in high school will also be remembered for his short stint with the Husker basketball team this past March.

The former all-state point guard joined Fred Hoiberg's team for one game at the Big Ten Tournament in NU's loss to Indiana when Nebraska was short-handed due to suspensions.