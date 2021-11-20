 Nebraska at Wisconsin: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

MADISON, Wisc. - Nebraska will try to beat Wisconsin for the first time since 2012 today. The Badgers and the Huskers did not play in 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the UW roster.

As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Wisconsin.

The Badgers are currently a 9.5 favorite for today's 2:30 p.m. CST game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

KEY 1: Martinez's ability to create

Wisconsin has not seen really any quarterbacks like Adrian Martinez this season. The Huskers need to use that to their advantage and let Martinez's mobility create some big plays.

KEY 2: Limit Allen's yards after contact

Badger freshman running back Braelon Allen has run for 100+ yards in six straight games. 522 of his 824 rushing yards have come after first contact. The Huskers have to wrap up Allen and not let him get yards after contact. Second-and-8 cannot afford to be second-and-5 because of yards after contact.

KEY 3: Force Mertz into some bad decisions

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has completed just 8-of-29 passes that have traveled 20+ yards, so most of what he gets will be underneath on Saturday. NU needs to force Mertz into some bad decisions.

KEY 4: Fouth downs

Fourth down will be big for Nebraska today. Anything that is inside the 40-yard line and fourth-and-manageable, I fully expect the Big Red to go for it.

KEY 5: Find a couple home runs

The Badgers don't give up much on defense, so NU needs to take what is there and hit on a couple of home run-type plays. Opposing offenses average just 58 snaps per game against Wisconsin.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Wisconsin 

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher

Expect the unexpected seems to be the story of this season. When everyone picks against Nebraska, they seem to rise up and play some of their best football. I still think the Badger defensive front has a significant advantage in this game against the Huskers offensive line. Wisconsin will pull away in the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

##############################

Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer

Just like it has all season, I expect Nebraska to go into Camp Randall Stadium and give Wisconsin all it can handle for four quarters today. However, I also think the Badgers make more key plays down the stretch and officially, officially end the Huskers’ remaining sliver of bowl hopes. A costly turnover or two by NU swings the game in the second half.

Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 17

##############################

Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director

The Huskers should benefit from the bye week just to get their heads around the staff shakeup. Tough game with a surging Wisconsin and as good as the Badgers have played on D they have yet to see a REAL big-play offense. The Huskers will need a few cuz I don’t see a lot of 14 play drives on Wisky. Frost and Co. will get a couple.

Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 21

##############################

Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone

This feels like the kind of game that will either be a late one-possession game or a blowout by a surging Badgers bunch. The Nebraska offense always seems to give Wisconsin problems. I expect Martinez to have success with his legs and some routes across the middle. The Blackshirts have already shown they can limit the best backs in the Big 10 but have to do it this time without Jojo Domann which will be a challenge.

Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 17

##############################

Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director

Ron Dayne, James White and Jonathan Taylor are the three Wisconsin running backs to rush for 1,000 yards during their freshman seasons. Seventeen-year-old Braelon Allen needs 166 yards to be the fourth. Stopping the run is crucial for Nebraska. They will slow down the Badger attack but will not stop them.

Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 23

HuskerOnline Week 12 Score Predictions 
Week 12 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh 

Neb. at Wisc.

23-17

Wisc.

28-17

Wisc.

24-21

Wisc.

27-17

Wisc.

31-23

Wisc.

MSU at OSU

45-23

OSU

35-14

OSU

31-17

OSU

42-24

OSU

33-31
OSU

ISU at Okla.

38-34

Okla.

42-35

Okla.

35-20

Okla.

30-27

Okla.

27-20

Okla.

Baylor at K-State

34-31

Baylor

31-21

Baylor

42-20

Baylor

28-27

K-State

27-24

K-State

WF at Clemson

30-23

Clem.

24-22

W.F.

28-20

Clem.

30-27

W.F.

28-24

Clem.

Oregon at Utah

31-27

Oregon

27-26

Oregon

45-42

Utah

30-27

Oregon

31-27

Utah
HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings 
Expert Picker Straight Up vs. the Spread  Cumulative Total 

Jim Rose

KFAB Radio

37-22

39-20

76

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline

38-21

30-29

68

Robin Washut

HuskerOnline

33-26

30-29

63

Andy Kendeigh

KETV ABC-Omaha

33-26

27-32

60

Mike'l Severe

OWH Bottom Line

33-26

26-33

59
