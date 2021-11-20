Nebraska at Wisconsin: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

MADISON, Wisc. - Nebraska will try to beat Wisconsin for the first time since 2012 today. The Badgers and the Huskers did not play in 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the UW roster. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Wisconsin. The Badgers are currently a 9.5 favorite for today's 2:30 p.m. CST game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Wisconsin

KEY 1: Martinez's ability to create Wisconsin has not seen really any quarterbacks like Adrian Martinez this season. The Huskers need to use that to their advantage and let Martinez's mobility create some big plays. KEY 2: Limit Allen's yards after contact Badger freshman running back Braelon Allen has run for 100+ yards in six straight games. 522 of his 824 rushing yards have come after first contact. The Huskers have to wrap up Allen and not let him get yards after contact. Second-and-8 cannot afford to be second-and-5 because of yards after contact. KEY 3: Force Mertz into some bad decisions Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has completed just 8-of-29 passes that have traveled 20+ yards, so most of what he gets will be underneath on Saturday. NU needs to force Mertz into some bad decisions. KEY 4: Fouth downs Fourth down will be big for Nebraska today. Anything that is inside the 40-yard line and fourth-and-manageable, I fully expect the Big Red to go for it. KEY 5: Find a couple home runs The Badgers don't give up much on defense, so NU needs to take what is there and hit on a couple of home run-type plays. Opposing offenses average just 58 snaps per game against Wisconsin.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Wisconsin

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Expect the unexpected seems to be the story of this season. When everyone picks against Nebraska, they seem to rise up and play some of their best football. I still think the Badger defensive front has a significant advantage in this game against the Huskers offensive line. Wisconsin will pull away in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Just like it has all season, I expect Nebraska to go into Camp Randall Stadium and give Wisconsin all it can handle for four quarters today. However, I also think the Badgers make more key plays down the stretch and officially, officially end the Huskers’ remaining sliver of bowl hopes. A costly turnover or two by NU swings the game in the second half. Wisconsin 28, Nebraska 17 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director The Huskers should benefit from the bye week just to get their heads around the staff shakeup. Tough game with a surging Wisconsin and as good as the Badgers have played on D they have yet to see a REAL big-play offense. The Huskers will need a few cuz I don’t see a lot of 14 play drives on Wisky. Frost and Co. will get a couple. Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 21 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone This feels like the kind of game that will either be a late one-possession game or a blowout by a surging Badgers bunch. The Nebraska offense always seems to give Wisconsin problems. I expect Martinez to have success with his legs and some routes across the middle. The Blackshirts have already shown they can limit the best backs in the Big 10 but have to do it this time without Jojo Domann which will be a challenge. Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 17 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Ron Dayne, James White and Jonathan Taylor are the three Wisconsin running backs to rush for 1,000 yards during their freshman seasons. Seventeen-year-old Braelon Allen needs 166 yards to be the fourth. Stopping the run is crucial for Nebraska. They will slow down the Badger attack but will not stop them. Wisconsin 31, Nebraska 23

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJYSGRSbUllT2twUjRhYUFqbUJ5M08/c2k9NzNmMzVjOGQ3NzU0 NGIzMiIgd2lkdGg9IjEwMCUiIGhlaWdodD0iMjMyIiBmcmFtZUJvcmRlcj0i MCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPSIiIGFsbG93PSJhdXRvcGxheTsgY2xpcGJv YXJkLXdyaXRlOyBlbmNyeXB0ZWQtbWVkaWE7IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW47IHBpY3R1 cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZSI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

HuskerOnline Week 12 Score Predictions Week 12 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Neb. at Wisc. 23-17 Wisc. 28-17 Wisc. 24-21 Wisc. 27-17 Wisc. 31-23 Wisc. MSU at OSU 45-23 OSU 35-14 OSU 31-17 OSU 42-24 OSU 33-31

OSU ISU at Okla. 38-34 Okla. 42-35 Okla. 35-20 Okla. 30-27 Okla. 27-20 Okla. Baylor at K-State 34-31 Baylor 31-21 Baylor 42-20 Baylor 28-27 K-State 27-24 K-State WF at Clemson 30-23 Clem. 24-22 W.F. 28-20 Clem. 30-27 W.F. 28-24 Clem. Oregon at Utah 31-27 Oregon 27-26 Oregon 45-42 Utah 30-27 Oregon 31-27 Utah