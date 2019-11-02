WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Can Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) get things back on track at Purdue (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday? Since starting off 3-1, the Huskers have now lost three of their four last games. The Boilermakers are in full rebuilding mode as well. Jeff Brohm's team is without their starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and most likely their best overall player Rondale Moore. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for the Huskers. NU enters today's game as a slight 3 point favorite over Purdue.

Both Nebraska and Purdue's seasons took unexpected turns in 2019. (Associated Press)

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Purdue

KEY 1: Find a rhythm on offense again Nebraska's offense finally looked like what it was supposed to this past week vs. Indiana. They need to get that same tempo going again this week with Adrian Martinez back on the field. KEY 2: Mental errors Every week one or two mental errors absolutely kill the Huskers on offense. They need to do a better job today of limiting those mistakes, especially the formational and false start penalties. KEY 3: Getting off the field on third down The Huskers allowed Indiana to covert nine different third and fourth down plays this past week. NU has done a good job on first and second down, but they are getting absolutely killed on third and fourth downs. They can't allow Jack Plummer to get into a passing rhythm today after a rough start a week ago vs. Illinois. KEY 4: Limit Bell and Hopkins opportunities The Boilermakers have two NFL level guys on offense that can really hurt you - freshman wide receiver David Bell and tight end Brycen Hopkins. Both are capable of going over 100 yards, and NU has to have a sound game plan to defend them. KEY 5: Explosive plays The one thing that was missing at times last week were explosive plays on offense. With Martinez back, the Huskers need to find chunk plays to get this offense going. Whether that's from Martinez or Wan'Dale Robinson, the explosive play needs to be there today.

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Purdue is second to last nationally running the football, their two best offensive players and their two best defensive players are out with injury. They've had to play 14 true freshmen this season. There are so many things about this match-up that jump out. More than anything, NU is getting the Boilermakers at the right time. I think they go into Ross Ade Stadium and get the win. You won't see a Jeff Brohm team at Purdue down much more than this. Nebraska 34, Purdue 24 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer This is a game that will determine which team is more desperate to save whatever opportunity is left in their respective seasons. I’m picking Nebraska just because the Huskers have no choice but to win to keep this season from completely imploding. If the Huskers lose, I’m not picking them to win again the rest of the year. Nebraska 38, Purdue 34 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Nebraska’s offense should be just as able to move the ball on the ground and through the air this week as it was last week against Indiana, especially if Adrian Martinez is back at quarterback. I think the Huskers make some adjustments on defense in either scheme or personnel in order to correct some issues and it works. Bottom line is Purdue is not very good right now and NU is able to take advantage of that on the road for a win. Nebraska 31, Purdue 21 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I hope Nebraska goes with the one-two punch of Mills and Robinson on the ground early and often. Purdue is an aggressive defense, which can lead to some explosive plays. On the other side, figure out a way to get to Jack Plummer because if he has time the Boilermakers WR corps are pretty solid. Nebraska 28, Purdue 27 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Let's keep this simple. Turnovers. Purdue is -8 in turnover margin while Nebraska is -4. The Huskers though are 5-1 under Scott Frost when winning the turnover battle (20-2 as a head coach) and Purdue is 13-2 under Jeff Brohm when they tie or win the turnover battle. Nebraska finds one more takeaway than giveaway and walks away from Ross Ade Stadium a winner. Nebraska 37, Purdue 31

HuskerOnline Week 10 Score Predictions Week 10 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Purdue 34-24 Neb. 38-34 Neb. 31-21 Neb. 28-27 Neb. 37-31 Neb. Northwestern at Indiana 31-17 Indiana 31-13 Indiana 28-14 Indiana 24-10 Indiana 24-17 Indiana Oregon at USC 38-31 Oregon 24-17 Oregon 42-28 Oregon 34-30 USC 27-21 Oregon Kansas State at Kansas 41-31 KSU 21-20 KU 35-23 KSU 41-38 KSU 21-14 KSU Florida vs. Georgia 27-23 Fla. 33-28 UGA 35-28 UGA 20-17 Fla. 34-24 UGA Utah at Washington 31-30 Wash. 27-23 Utah 33-27 Utah 24-20 Utah 31-27 Utah