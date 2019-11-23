HuskerOnline

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Nebraska and Maryland will both try to get back on the winning track this week, as the Huskers will make their first-ever trip to College Park since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2011. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska. NU enters today's game as a 5 point favorite over the Terps. The game is set for a 2:30 pm CST kick and it can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Nebraska at Maryland

KEY 1: Click in multiple phases Nebraska has yet to click in multiple phases on the same Saturday this season. Can today finally be the day? KEY 2: Finish big plays The Huskers should have some big-play opportunities today with their offense. Maryland has been the worst pass-rushing team in the conference and they are fresh off giving up 700 yards and 40 first downs to Ohio State. When big plays are there the Huskers need to finish. KEY 3: Tackling in space The biggest key for the Nebraska defense is tackling today. NU missed 19 tackles a week ago vs. Wisconsin, the secondary accounted for 11 of those missed tackles. NU cannot allow Maryland's offense to get going today because of missed tackles in space. KEY 4: Win the turnover battle Nebraska's defense recovered their first fumble since the Northern Illinois game last Saturday. It feels like ages since they've forced an interception. The defense needs to come up with a couple of turnovers today and the offense can't have any lapses that allow to easy points for the Terps. KEY 5: Create your own energy A Nov. 23 game in Maryland where both teams are at this point playing for pride. Terp fans are not Husker fans. I'm told very few Maryland fans will be in the stadium, as most have shifted their focus already to basketball season. With that said, the energy level is going to be low today. Nebraska has to come out and create their own energy and not allow the stale environment to affect their play.

EXPERT TAKE: Nebraska at Maryland

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher This is really a spread that should be more than 5 points, but quite frankly nobody trusts Nebraska at this point. The Huskers are 1-9 vs. the spread this season, that's unheard of in the gambling world. With that said, other than Rutgers, no team in the conference is struggling more than Maryland right now. The Huskers should be able to put up some big numbers on offense, and the Terps offense has slowed down considerably since early in the season. NU will finally get back on the winning track today. Nebraska 41, Maryland 24 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer I think Nebraska wins this game fairly comfortably, but I wrote in my prediction for the Purdue game that if the Huskers couldn’t beat the Boilermakers, I wouldn’t pick them to win for the rest of the season. I’m a man of my word. Maryland 28, Nebraska 27 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst Nebraska desperately needs to get off its losing streak and they finally do that this weekend on the road at Maryland. I think the offense has another 500-yard or more day where Adrian Martinez is efficient through the air and both he and Dedrick Mills have success running the football. The Blackshirts will have a good day and the game really won’t feel as close as the score may indicate in this one. Nebraska 31, Maryland 21 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone This is one of those games that have both sides of possible win/loss scale. I could see Nebraska winning by 20 and I could see Maryland, with some Huskers help, winning outright. But that would require NU turnovers and special teams gaffs. In the end my number makes it a 3 point game and the Huskers have too many advantages on the lines of scrimmage. Nebraska 31, Maryland 27 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Who can stay on the field? Both teams have been miserable defensively on third down. Nebraska is 12th (opponents converting 41.4%) while Maryland is 13th (42.6%) and only Rutgers is worse. With or without Wan'Dale Robinson the Huskers proved they can move the ball against a top ten defense in Wisconsin. Maryland is not Wisconsin. Nebraska 37, Maryland 31

HuskerOnline Week Score Predictions Week 11 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Nebraska at Maryland 41-24 Neb. 28-27 M.D. 31-21 Neb. 31-27 Neb. 37-31 Neb. Michigan at Indiana 31-17 Mich. 31-21 Mich. 32-27 Mich. 31-24 Mich. 24-21 Mich. Illinois at Iowa 27-17 Iowa 24-10 Iowa 33-17 Iowa 27-17 Iowa 16-13 Iowa Minnesota at Northwestern 27-10 Minn. 34-3 Minn. 38-10 Minn. 20-10 Minn. 21-12 Minn. Penn State at Ohio State 45-24 OSU 42-21 OSU 46-30 OSU 35-14 OSU 41-21 OSU Texas at Baylor 34-31 Texas 23-17 Baylor 38-24 Baylor 31-30 Texas 31-24 Texas