Nebraska announces 2023 softball schedule
Nebraska's softball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the defending Big Ten champions have their work cut out for them during a 56-game slate that features 23 conference games.
Nearly half of the Huskers' spring competition is coming off a postseason berth as 15 of their 31 opponents reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including six Super Regional teams and four Women's College World Series teams.
The Huskers had a magical season last spring as they captured their first Big Ten championship (and 20th overall conference title) and reached the NCAA Regionals after a 41-16 mark, their best record since 2014 when they finished 44-18.
In the summer, head coach Rhonda Revelle, who will enter her 32nd season in charge of the program, signed a one-year extension to keep her at Nebraska through the 2026 season, and the Huskers added former first-team All-Missouri Valley pitcher Sarah Harness to the roster from Southern Illinois via the transfer portal.
The biggest highlight, though, was star pitcher Courtney Wallace announcing her return for one more season. Wallace finished 17-8 with a 3.12 earned run average in 2022 and should form a good trio of arms for Revelle to turn to, in addition to Harness and Kaylin Kinney, as Nebraska defends its conference title.
NEBRASKA 2023 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
NON-CONFERENCE
FEBRUARY
Houston Invitational (Houston, Texas)
Feb. 10 – Lamar
Feb. 10 – South Dakota State
Feb. 11 – Houston
Feb. 11 – Lamar
Feb. 12 – Virginia
TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (Clearwater, Fla.)
Feb. 16 – Oklahoma State
Feb. 16 – UCLA
Feb. 17 – Virginia Tech
Feb. 18 – Texas A&M
Feb. 19 – Arkansas
Troy Cox Classic (Las Cruces, N.M.)
Feb. 24 – Oklahoma State
Feb. 24 – New Mexico State
Feb. 25 – CSU Bakersfield
Feb. 25 – New Mexico
Feb. 26 – New Mexico
MARCH
March 3 – Weber State
March 3 – TAMU-Commerce
March 4 – Weber State
March 4 – Arizona
March 5 – CSUN
Wichita State Round Robin Tournament (Wichita, Kan.)
March 10 – Wichita State
March 11 – Missouri State
March 11 – Wichita State
March 12 – Missouri State
March 15 – at Omaha*
*not part of Wichita State tournament
Jayhawk Invitational (Lawrence, Kan.)
March 17 – Kansas City
March 17 – TAMU-Commerce
March 18 – TAMU-Commerce
March 18 – Kansas
March 19 – Kansas
March 22 – vs. Iowa State*
*not part of Jayhawk Invitational
CONFERENCE
*all conference matchups are three-game sets unless noted otherwise
March 24-26 – Purdue
March 29 – at Iowa (doubleheader)
March 31-April 2 – Michigan
APRIL
April 7-9 – at Maryland
April 14-16 – at Indiana
April 19 – Creighton (non-conference)
April 21-23 – Wisconsin
April 28-30 – at Northwestern
MAY
May 5-7 – Ohio State
May 10-13 – Big Ten Tournament (Champaign, Ill.)
May 19-22 – NCAA Regionals
May 25-28 – NCAA Super Regionals
June 1-8/9 – Women's College World Series