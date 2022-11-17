Nebraska's softball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the defending Big Ten champions have their work cut out for them during a 56-game slate that features 23 conference games.

Nearly half of the Huskers' spring competition is coming off a postseason berth as 15 of their 31 opponents reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including six Super Regional teams and four Women's College World Series teams.

The Huskers had a magical season last spring as they captured their first Big Ten championship (and 20th overall conference title) and reached the NCAA Regionals after a 41-16 mark, their best record since 2014 when they finished 44-18.

In the summer, head coach Rhonda Revelle, who will enter her 32nd season in charge of the program, signed a one-year extension to keep her at Nebraska through the 2026 season, and the Huskers added former first-team All-Missouri Valley pitcher Sarah Harness to the roster from Southern Illinois via the transfer portal.

The biggest highlight, though, was star pitcher Courtney Wallace announcing her return for one more season. Wallace finished 17-8 with a 3.12 earned run average in 2022 and should form a good trio of arms for Revelle to turn to, in addition to Harness and Kaylin Kinney, as Nebraska defends its conference title.