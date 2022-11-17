News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-17 19:23:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska announces 2023 softball schedule

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska's softball team announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, and the defending Big Ten champions have their work cut out for them during a 56-game slate that features 23 conference games.

Nearly half of the Huskers' spring competition is coming off a postseason berth as 15 of their 31 opponents reached the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including six Super Regional teams and four Women's College World Series teams.

The Huskers had a magical season last spring as they captured their first Big Ten championship (and 20th overall conference title) and reached the NCAA Regionals after a 41-16 mark, their best record since 2014 when they finished 44-18.

In the summer, head coach Rhonda Revelle, who will enter her 32nd season in charge of the program, signed a one-year extension to keep her at Nebraska through the 2026 season, and the Huskers added former first-team All-Missouri Valley pitcher Sarah Harness to the roster from Southern Illinois via the transfer portal.

The biggest highlight, though, was star pitcher Courtney Wallace announcing her return for one more season. Wallace finished 17-8 with a 3.12 earned run average in 2022 and should form a good trio of arms for Revelle to turn to, in addition to Harness and Kaylin Kinney, as Nebraska defends its conference title.

NEBRASKA 2023 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

NON-CONFERENCE

FEBRUARY

Houston Invitational (Houston, Texas)

Feb. 10 – Lamar

Feb. 10 – South Dakota State

Feb. 11 – Houston

Feb. 11 – Lamar

Feb. 12 – Virginia

TaxAct Clearwater Invitational (Clearwater, Fla.)

Feb. 16 – Oklahoma State

Feb. 16 – UCLA

Feb. 17 – Virginia Tech

Feb. 18 – Texas A&M

Feb. 19 – Arkansas

Troy Cox Classic (Las Cruces, N.M.)

Feb. 24 – Oklahoma State

Feb. 24 – New Mexico State

Feb. 25 – CSU Bakersfield

Feb. 25 – New Mexico

Feb. 26 – New Mexico

MARCH

March 3 – Weber State

March 3 – TAMU-Commerce

March 4 – Weber State

March 4 – Arizona

March 5 – CSUN

Wichita State Round Robin Tournament (Wichita, Kan.)

March 10 – Wichita State

March 11 – Missouri State

March 11 – Wichita State

March 12 – Missouri State

March 15 – at Omaha*

*not part of Wichita State tournament

Jayhawk Invitational (Lawrence, Kan.)

March 17 – Kansas City

March 17 – TAMU-Commerce

March 18 – TAMU-Commerce

March 18 – Kansas

March 19 – Kansas

March 22 – vs. Iowa State*

*not part of Jayhawk Invitational

CONFERENCE

*all conference matchups are three-game sets unless noted otherwise

March 24-26 – Purdue

March 29 – at Iowa (doubleheader)

March 31-April 2 – Michigan

APRIL

April 7-9 – at Maryland

April 14-16 – at Indiana

April 19 – Creighton (non-conference)

April 21-23 – Wisconsin

April 28-30 – at Northwestern

MAY

May 5-7 – Ohio State

May 10-13 – Big Ten Tournament (Champaign, Ill.)

May 19-22 – NCAA Regionals

May 25-28 – NCAA Super Regionals

June 1-8/9 – Women's College World Series

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}