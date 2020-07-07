 HuskerOnline - Nebraska and Florida State will get official visits from Ru'Quan Buckley
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 12:30:30 -0500') }}

Nebraska and Florida State will get official visits from Ru'Quan Buckley

DE/OL Ru'Quan Buckley
DE/OL Ru'Quan Buckley (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst

Nebraska has yet to land their first defensive line commitment to their Class of 2021, but they remain squarely in the picture and in good shape with defensive end prospect Ru'Quan Buckley.The Wyom...

