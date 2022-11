Matt Rhule has officially been hired as the 34th head coach of the Nebraska football program.

The 47-year-old from New York was most recently the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Rhule was fired from the Panthers on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start in his third season with the team. In 38 games with Carolina, Rhule went 11-27.

Rhule's hiring triggered many reactions from current and former players, alumni and Nebraska administration.