Nebraska All-American Kayla Caffey enters transfer portal

Nebraska All-American middle blocker Kayla Caffey’s time with the Huskers has come to an end as Nebraska head coach John Cook confirmed her decision to enter the transfer portal Thursday night.

It was a turbulent offseason saga for the Chicago native, who was granted her seventh season of eligibility in May by the NCAA. However, Caffey did not receive the green light from Nebraska to return. Recently, on the latest episode of "Kicking back with the Cook", Cook mentioned that Nebraska had cleared up its end and the "ball was in Kayla's court."

Now, with only 10 days before fall camp, Nebraska's last big domino has fallen.

“Kayla’s situation has been unlike any other we’ve ever dealt with before because of her medical redshirt, her transfer and the COVID year,” Cook said in a press release by the Athletic department. “Obviously, we took our time with this to make sure it was the right decision for everybody.

“Ultimately, Kayla has chosen to move on from Nebraska, and I support her and am proud of her and the accomplishments she’s achieved both on and off the court at Nebraska. She has a lot of options on the table whether that be play one more year in college, become a professional volleyball player or begin her career in education, which she has worked very hard at preparing for over the years earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Kayla will do big things, and I wish her all the best.”

Caffey earned a 2021 second-team All-America recognition from the AVCA while helping the Huskers to an NCAA runner-up finish. She posted a .363 attack percentage and 118 blocks while hitting a career-high 255 kills on the season. In her two seasons with the Huskers, Caffey produced 369 kills and 179 blocks, averaging 2.3 kills and 1.1 blocks per set while attacking at a .368 clip.

Caffey joined the Huskers as a graduate transfer in 2020 from Missouri.



Just like last season, the attention now turns to the young talent entering Nebraska's program as top prospects Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson expected to battle for the second middle blocker spot alongside Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord.



Allick brings the better resume, but with Mendelson coming off a gold medal with Team USA in the Pan-American Cup in Tulsa, this immediately becomes one of the biggest storylines as the Huskers enter fall camp beginning on August 8.