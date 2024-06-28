One of the most pressing questions for Nebraska football and its veteran defense heading into the 2024 season is who will man the cornerback spot opposite returning starter Tommi Hill, a 2023 All-Big Ten honorable mention selection. Former USC cornerback Ceyair Wright could potentially be an answer. Wright, who entered the transfer portal on April 25 after three seasons at USC, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday afternoon following an official visit to Lincoln earlier in the week. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Wright played in 23 career games during his time with the Trojans. The 2022 season was his most productive, as he played in all 14 games with 11 starts. He recorded 28 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups that season. In 2023 Wright played in seven games and had 11 tackles with three pass breakups as part of a rotation. He was not with the team during the final stretch of the season and did not compete in USC's spring ball. The last game he played for USC was the Oct. 14 matchup at Notre Dame. Wright enters a crowded defensive back room that's light on playing experience outside of the returning veteran starters. Blye Hill, a transfer corner from St. Francis (Pa.), was the leader in the clubhouse to start opposite Tommi Hill, but a knee injury during the spring game will sideline him for the an undetermined amount of time. On Thursday during a press conference, head coach Matt Rhule said he expects Blye Hill's rehab to extend into the start of the season. "I don't think any of us know how long that'll take," Rhule said of Hill's injury.

Nebraska also returns versatile DB Malcolm Hartzog, who's played in 24 career games with 18 starts at Nebraska. Ten of those starts came in 2023 — seven at corner and three at safety. Defensive backs coach Evan Cooper said Hartzog can play both corner and safety in 2024, but was practicing primarily at safety in the spring. Others in the DB room Wright will be competing with for the CB2 job include redshirt freshmen Jeremiah Charles, Dwight Bootle II (who also works at safety), Syncere Safeeullah, Brice Turner and true freshmen Mario Buford and Larry Tarver Jr. Corner Ethan Nation, who played in seven games last year as a true freshman, left the program following spring ball. Veteran corner Tamon Lynum transferred to Pittsburgh following the 2023 season. Wright was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Loyola High School in Los Angeles. He was ranked the No. 104 recruit overall, the No. 5 corner and the No. 6 player in California. Off the field, Wright is an actor and model. He played the son of LeBron James in the 2021 movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and has also appeared in “2 Broke Girls,” “Training Day,” “Life in Pieces,” “Instant Mom” and “Grown-ish.” =================================

