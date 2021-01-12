The Indianapolis native will still have three years of eligibility remaining, as he took a redshirt in 2018 after playing in four games, as he's seen 15 games of action the last three seasons for the Trojans.

Former Rivals250 and USC standout Markese Stepp officially announced his intentions that he's transferring to NU on Tuesday.

Over his career, Stepp has 100 carries for 505 yards and six touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 35 yards.

In 2019 as a redshirt freshman, Stepp put up some of the best numbers of his career, before going down with a season-ending ankle injury against Arizona.

Against Washington he had 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, to go along with 66 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown at Notre Dame.

This past season, he got 13 carries in the Pac-12 title game vs. Oregon for 25 yards. His best game in 2020 was against Arizona where he had 82 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

PFF graded Stepp with a mark of 70.0 in 2020 and 79.5 in 2019. At USC, Stepp found himself in a log-jam at running back where he received 44 carries, while Stephen Carr had 46 and Vavae Malepeai 53.

At Nebraska, Stepp will walk into the running back room with the most FBS game experience and a very good chance to win the starting job in 2020.