Nebraska adds their 15th transfer for 2022 in Texas WR Marcus Washington

With Washington's addition, Nebraska has now added Power Five transfers from Alabama (2), Texas (2), Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

Washington is now the 10th Power Five transfer to join the Huskers and the second from the University of Texas.

Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington is the latest transfer portal player to join the NU roster for this season and the 33rd overall scholarship addition. 33 new scholarship players are the most-ever Nebraska has added in the modern 85-scholarship era.

The Nebraska football team added their 15th player from the transfer portal for the 2022 season.

Washington comes to NU with two years of eligibility remaining, along with a redshirt season.

While at UT, Washington played with current Husker quarterback Casey Thompson. In 2021, Washington played 434 snaps for the Longhorns. Omar Manning played the most snaps for returning wide receivers on the Husker roster at 415.

Washington finished the 2021 season with 17 catches on 30 targeted throws for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

His top game was against Kansas, where he had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 60 yards receiving against Oklahoma State and 62 yards receiving against Baylor.

In three seasons, Washington had 24 catches on 52 targeted throws for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington also showed the ability to play multiple different positions at wide receiver. According to PFF, he played 244 snaps at wide-out and 188 snaps in the slot.

The addition of Washington should also help make up for the loss of Zavier Betts, who took 283 snaps of action in 2021. Samori Toure (594 snaps) was the only wide receiver on the Huskers 2021 roster that took more snaps than Washington last year.

He's also the third wide receiver from the transfer portal NU has added, joining LSU's Trey Palmer (389 snaps in 2021) and New Mexico State's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (433 snaps).