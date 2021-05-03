HuskerOnline - Nebraska adds Sept. 4 home game in Lincoln

It's been a process, the Nebraska football team has found a way to rework their 2021 schedule to play a home game in Lincoln on Sept. 4.

Originally Week 1 was set to be an open date to compensate for NU's scheduled trip to Ireland the week before, but with the game no longer overseas, school officials worked feverishly to get a contest in Lincoln that weekend.

The Huskers will open with FCS foe Fordham, and eliminated Southeast Louisana off their schedule on Nov. 13. Fordham plays in the Patriot League and played a shortened spring season, posting a 2-1 record with victories over Colgate and Bucknell.

"We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. "It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.

"We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process."

That now gives the Big Red two open dates over the final six weeks of the season, as the Huskers will play eight consecutive weeks before their first bye on Oct. 23.

Nebraska and Southeastern Louisiana will continue discussions about the possibility of re-scheduling the previously scheduled 2021 game in a later season according to a school release.

With the completion of the home schedule, Nebraska football season ticket holders will receive season ticket renewal information this week.