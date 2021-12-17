Nebraska adds portal transfer WR Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico St.

It's a big day for Nebraska. Earlier in the day wide receiver Decoldest Crawford from Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks committed and signed with the Huskers. Nebraska also nabbed portal transfer wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State. Garcia-Castaneda had recently taken an official visit to Lincoln.

"I had a gut feeling about Nebraska being the right place for me," Garcia-Castaneda said. "The coaching staff treated me like family when I visited there and the atmosphere was great." The new staff members for Nebraska along with the head coach played a large role in getting Garcia-Castaneda on board. "What coach Frost is continuing to build in Lincoln is something that I want to be a part of. I have a great relationship with coach Mickey Joseph and coach Mark Whipple when I visited Nebraska as well." Garcia-Castaneda saw Nebraska has a place that met his needs both as a player and as a person. "Overall, I felt like Nebraska was the right place for me as far as my development as a receiver and as a person."

WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (Associated Press)

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIExldOKAmXMgd29yayDwn4y98J+UtOKaqu+4jyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JSP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kYWJvb3QwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AZGFib290MDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9salIxVGF3 OTJqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbGpSMVRhdzkyajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBJc2FpYWggR2FyY2lhLUNhc3RhbmVkYSAoQGlzYWlhaHJnYykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pc2FpYWhyZ2Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0NzE5 MjM3MjU3OTI1MTgxNDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==