Nebraska adds portal transfer WR Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico St.
It's a big day for Nebraska. Earlier in the day wide receiver Decoldest Crawford from Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks committed and signed with the Huskers.
Nebraska also nabbed portal transfer wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State. Garcia-Castaneda had recently taken an official visit to Lincoln.
"I had a gut feeling about Nebraska being the right place for me," Garcia-Castaneda said. "The coaching staff treated me like family when I visited there and the atmosphere was great."
The new staff members for Nebraska along with the head coach played a large role in getting Garcia-Castaneda on board.
"What coach Frost is continuing to build in Lincoln is something that I want to be a part of. I have a great relationship with coach Mickey Joseph and coach Mark Whipple when I visited Nebraska as well."
Garcia-Castaneda saw Nebraska has a place that met his needs both as a player and as a person.
"Overall, I felt like Nebraska was the right place for me as far as my development as a receiver and as a person."
While on his official visit to Nebraska, Garcia-Castaneda had an opportunity to sit down with the Nebraska staff and talk through how they would plan to use him in their offense.
"I had a chance to sit down with both coach Mickey Joseph and the new offensive coordinator coach Whipple. They told me that they can see me moving around and playing all of the spots for them.
"Coach Whip told me that they are going to use a lot of pro style routes and concepts. That will really help me develop and get me ready for the next level."
Garcia-Castaneda has two years of eligibility remaining. He played high school football at Twentynine Palms (Calif.) and enrolled at Mission Viejo (Calif.) Saddleback College.