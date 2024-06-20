Nebraska adds NAIA Player of the year, QB Jalyn Gramstad, to roster
Nebraska added an experienced quarterback to its roster on Thursday as Jalyn Gramstad, the NAIA Player of the Year in 2023, announced he'll play for Nebraska this fall.
Gramstad spent the past four seasons at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Last season the 6-foot, 190-pounder threw for 3,681 yards and 35 touchdowns against nine interceptions while completing 68% of his attempts. A dual-threat, the Lester, Iowa, native also rushed for 772 yards and eight scores.
Gramstad, who's played in a total of 52 games at the NAIA level, was one of the quarterbacks who threw in front of Husker coaches during a post-grad camp June 10 in Lincoln. Gramstad has one season left of eligibility, as well as a redshirt year.
"I'm incredibly thankful to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to use the remaining of my collegiate eligibility," Gramstad wrote in a post on X. "I'd like to thank Coach Rhule, Thomas, DiMichele and Callaghan for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey at Northwestern. I'm forever grateful for the relationships and memories that I've made from my time spent. Thank you to coach McCarty for impacting my life and believing in me."
As a sophomore in 2022, Gramstad, who came to Northwestern as a defensive back, completed 69% of his passes for 2,511 yards and 25 touchdowns with four interceptions. That year he also rushed for 1,024 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Nebraska currently has three scholarship quarterbacks in its program — Dylan Raiola, Heinrich Haarberg and Danny Kaelin — and two walk-ons in Luke Longval and Bode Soukup.
