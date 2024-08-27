Matt Rhule isn't shy about adding talented players to his Nebraska roster whenever he can. On Tuesday morning, that appears to be the case once again.

According to a post on X, former LSU tight end Mac Markway is now a member of the Husker football team. His bio on his X account reads "Tight End at Nebraska."

Per a report, Markway practiced with the Huskers on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 258-pound Markway, a product out of De Smet Jesuit Hight School in St. Louis, played in 12 games with one start as a true freshman at LSU in 2023. He caught three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown. He entered the transfer portal on Aug. 6.