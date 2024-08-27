in other news
Matt Rhule isn't shy about adding talented players to his Nebraska roster whenever he can. On Tuesday morning, that appears to be the case once again.
According to a post on X, former LSU tight end Mac Markway is now a member of the Husker football team. His bio on his X account reads "Tight End at Nebraska."
Per a report, Markway practiced with the Huskers on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 258-pound Markway, a product out of De Smet Jesuit Hight School in St. Louis, played in 12 games with one start as a true freshman at LSU in 2023. He caught three passes for 16 yards and one touchdown. He entered the transfer portal on Aug. 6.
It's unclear what Markway's official status is with the team. If he joins the program as a walk-on, he'd be eligible to play in the 2024 season, per a source.
Markway was a member of the 2023 class and rated as the No. 8 tight end, the No. 5 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 178 recruit nationally.
This story will be updated when more information is known.
