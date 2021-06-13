Nebraska adds former five-star Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson from the portal

Nebraska has made it clear that their No. 1 priority for their two remaining scholarship spots for the class of 2021 is defensive back.

The Huskers have appeared to meet that need, as former Ohio State five-star cornerback Tyreke Johnson announced his intentions to join the Husker program. He's expected to be on campus before the start of the second five-week summer school session.

With the addition of Johnson, the Big Red has the ability to still sign one more player for 2021 between now and August.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Johnson was a former five-star out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity International, which is the same high school that produced current Husker safety Deontai Williams.

Johnson signed with the Buckeyes in 2018 and redshirted that season. He played in a total of 12 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Johnson's visited Lincoln on June 3-4, and he'll immediately enter the conversation to see playing time at the corner spot opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt.