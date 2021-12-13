Nebraska adds commit from Arizona State transfer portal DB Tommi Hill

It's been a busy road to the finish for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class, that's going to feature a good mix of high school, junior college and transfer portal additions.

On Monday, the Big Red added a commitment from Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill, who has four years to play three.

The former four-star recruit is a product of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, and signed with the Sun Devils in 2020.