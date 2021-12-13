Nebraska adds commit from Arizona State transfer portal DB Tommi Hill
It's been a busy road to the finish for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class, that's going to feature a good mix of high school, junior college and transfer portal additions.
On Monday, the Big Red added a commitment from Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill, who has four years to play three.
The former four-star recruit is a product of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, and signed with the Sun Devils in 2020.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Hill saw 59 defensive snaps and 99 total snaps on special teams according to PFF in 2021.
36 of his defensive snaps came at the wide corner, 16 were in the slot and seven were inside the box, so he has the ability to play both inside and out.
He finished 2021 with nine total tackles and had four kickoff returns for 79 yards on special teams.
Hill walks into a great situation at NU, as the Huskers must replace three of their starters from a year ago in Cam Taylor-Britt at corner and safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke.