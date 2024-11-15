NEB-USC: 10 final notes on Tommi Hill, Tarzan, Baby Tyreek & NU's "missile"

Listening to Tony White on Thursday night, the Nebraska football defensive coordinator certainly sounded like a man who knows the battle ahead of him and has been locked in as a result.

White, the same guy who called the Huskers’ defensive game that held No. 2-ranked Ohio State to just 21 points on the Buckeyes’ home turf, believes there are positive lessons to glean from that loss in Columbus – specifically as it pertains to a matchup with a talent-loaded roster of offensive playmakers against USC this weekend.

“Definitely the confidence in going on the road, in a big-time venue, playing against some explosive athletes, the confidence you take from that (helps),” White said during an appearance on Sports Nightly. “As well as the new message of the week and making sure that those guys are fresh, have a clear mind, have kind of like a renewed spirit about what they're doing this week.”

Perhaps that will be a welcomed message for Husker Nation to hear this week. Fans are gearing up to watch an offense that got an infusion of juice and new philosophies this week via Dana Holgorsen’s hiring, but the defense has been significantly lost amid the shuffle as White’s crew faces an array of explosive athletes at the skill positions – and an offense undergoing its own massive change this week.

Below are 10 takeaways from White's interview as he gave a scouting report on USC's new quarterback, thoughts on stopping "Baby Tyreek" and the Trojans' array of explosive athletes, gave a health status and updated eval on top cornerback Tommi Hill, named a handful of young players on the Blackshirts who "it wouldn't be a surprise if you see them in the game" tomorrow or over the final two weeks, and plenty more ahead of Nebraska-USC.