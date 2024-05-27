Nebraska baseball captured the program's first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship – and fifth conference tourney title overall – in an epic 2-1 win over Penn State on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The Huskers moved their record to 39-20 overall (16-8 Big Ten record in the regular season), became the first team in nearly 30 years to lose its first B1G Tournament game then rally to win it all and, in the process, broke several different tournament records.