NCAA announces penalties on Nebraska for misusing analyst in practice

The findings of the NCAA investigation involving Nebraska's misusage of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge are complete.

The University, head football coach Scott Frost and the NCAA all agreed that Rutledge provided on-field or tactical instruction during practice and film sessions in 2020. Per NCAA rules, only the 10 full-time assistant coaches and graduate assistant coaches have the ability to do this during practice and film sessions.

These are Levell II-mitigated penalties, and the infractions committee announced the following sanctions on Nebraska:

-A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023).

-A $10,000 fine.

-A one-year show-cause order for the football head coach, plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season.

-A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season.

-All noncoaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the following statement on Monday after the news of the sanctions:

“I am appreciative of the diligent efforts of our University of Nebraska staff in working to bring this matter to a close," Alberts said. "We have had outstanding collaboration with the NCAA, and I want to thank the NCAA staff for their time and professionalism throughout this process.

“It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season. We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable. At Nebraska we are committed to running an athletic department that is fully compliant with all NCAA rules.”

To summarize what the penalties mean, the show-cause states if Frost were to leave NU before the start of the 2022 season the infractions would follow him to the next job.

Frost will have to miss five days around the team from August until the end of the 2022 regular season, which can be anything from Fall Camp, bye weeks, walk-thru practices or regular-season practices.

There will also be a period where non-full-time coaches will not be allowed at practices for five consecutive days from August until the end of the regular season.

NU has already served the reduction of one allowed countable coach for two practices this spring.