National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 18 Nebraska

National Signing Day has come and gone and while the 2025 class is not finished since there is a late signing period in February as well, most of the action happened last week.
Rivals is breaking down each Top 25 recruiting class and we continue here with No. 18 Nebraska.
MORE HUSKERS: Nebraska's 2025 recruiting class
WHAT WENT RIGHT ...
Nebraska is improving recruiting its coveted “500-mile radius.” Coach Matt Rhule has said that he wants the program to recruit the region well. The Huskers did that in the 2025 recruiting class, as they landed six different four-star prospects from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.
Linebackers Christian Jones and Dawson Merritt are two jewels of the class. Nebraska also dipped into Florida to flip productive wide receiver Cortez Mills away from Oklahoma.
WHAT WENT WRONG ...
Nebraska has a good class top to bottom but it lacks big star power. Rhule and his staff did enough to make final groups for elite players such as athlete Michael Terry and five-star offensive tackle David Sanders. But the Huskers weren't able to close with those types of immediate difference-making players this year.
PARTING PREDICTION
Prediction: Tyson Terry will be a captain before he leaves Lincoln.
The Omaha North standout fits exactly the type of culture that Rhule is building in Lincoln. He’s a hard-nosed player that has been very productive on the football field through his high school career. He’s an excellent wrestler too and has never lost a match. His mindset and work ethic will be very well-received by his peers and coaches.