National Signing Day Team Spotlight: No. 18 Nebraska

Advertisement

WHAT WENT RIGHT ...

Christian Jones (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nebraska is improving recruiting its coveted “500-mile radius.” Coach Matt Rhule has said that he wants the program to recruit the region well. The Huskers did that in the 2025 recruiting class, as they landed six different four-star prospects from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Linebackers Christian Jones and Dawson Merritt are two jewels of the class. Nebraska also dipped into Florida to flip productive wide receiver Cortez Mills away from Oklahoma.

WHAT WENT WRONG ...

Nebraska has a good class top to bottom but it lacks big star power. Rhule and his staff did enough to make final groups for elite players such as athlete Michael Terry and five-star offensive tackle David Sanders. But the Huskers weren't able to close with those types of immediate difference-making players this year.

PARTING PREDICTION