Nate's Take: Nebraska recruiting ahead of schedule
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The halfway point for the 2023 cycle is here, and it's safe to say Nebraska's recruiting efforts are paying off as well as they ever have under head coach Scott Frost.As of July 12, the Huskers are...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news