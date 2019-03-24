Four-star WR Muhammad set to see Nebraska this week
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad is busy this spring. The 6-foot and 170-pound four-star receiver is working on the track and on the field to get ready for his senior year....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news