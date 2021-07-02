Morningside kicker Brendan Franke officially joins the Huskers

Shoring up special teams this off-season we know is a big priority for Nebraska, particularly adding more length strength. NU brought in a number of different specialists in June, including Morningside kicker and former Gretna product Brendan Franke. This week, Franke officially joined the Husker football team as a walk-on and began workouts on Thursday with the team. Iowa Western All-American starting kicker Josh Jasek also joined the roster this week as the Huskers get some final pieces set for this 2021 season. "I've been working hard to get here, and I'm glad to finally be here," Franke said. "Hopefully now I can do something good for the team."

Brendan Franke (left) figures to battle for Nebraska's starting kickoff specialist job in 2021.

Long-term, Franke will battle for the placekicker job, but he's been brought in this month to battle with guys like Ord's Kelen Meyer for the starting kickoff specialist job. “My kickoff ability was the thing they were most interested in,” the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Franke said after his June workout. “My first one was a warm-up and then my second one went through the back of the end zone with great hang time. “After that, Scott Frost came up to me said, ‘can you do that every time?’ I said ‘yes.’” Later in the workout, they were also doing step-back field goals from distances of 46, 50 and 60 yards. They asked Franke if he was ok with going from 60, and he put it back to 63 and the kick went right down the middle. This past season for Morningside, he put 65 percent of his kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks and handled all field goals from 35 yards or deeper. “Anytime there was no wind or a little bit of wind behind me, I put the ball through the uprights a lot of times,” Franke said. Before Franke got the call to work out for Nebraska, he actually was going to play soccer for Bellevue University.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGUgdHVyZiB3YXMgaG90IG15IGxlZyB3YXMgaG90dGVyLiAgTkVX IFBCIDcwIFlBUkRTISAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL3BiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j cGI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9i bGVzc2VkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxl c3NlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaF9m cm9zdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfZnJvc3Q8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS29obHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEtvaGxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2pkbmFzaDMzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqZG5hc2gzMzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJGQk5hdGlv bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASHVza2VyRkJOYXRpb248L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3JldG5hZ3JlZW5hcm15P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBncmV0bmFncmVlbmFybXk8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ic1lNUHRFdTlZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SHNZTVB0RXU5WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmVuZGFuIEZyYW5rZSAoQGJy ZW5kYW5fZnJhbmtlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jy ZW5kYW5fZnJhbmtlL3N0YXR1cy8xMTQ1MDg0NTc0OTMxODY5Njk2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjksIDIwMTk8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==