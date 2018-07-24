CHICAGO - Stanley Morgan Jr. sat at his Big Ten Media Days podium surrounded by cameras and voice recorders and fielded one question after another with a smile on his face.

Even though being in the center of the media spotlight is hardly in the senior wide receiver’s comfort zone, he certainly has a lot to smile about at the moment.

After a breakout junior season in 2017 where he caught 61 passes for a school-record 986 yards and 10 touchdowns, the New Orleans, La., native is now regarded not only one of the top returning wideouts in the conference, but also one of the best in the country.

A second-team All-Big Ten selection last year, Morgan has already been named to the 2018 preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver in college football. Most recently he was included as one of 10 players on the league’s preseason honors list on Monday.

While he might prefer to let his play do the talking for him, Morgan is well aware of the pressure that is to come with his rapid rise in profile.

“I’m grooming myself that way, but it all comes with the game,” Morgan said. “I like it. It’s motivation for me to work even harder.”

Scott Frost admitted he didn’t know much about Morgan until he took over at Nebraska, but that hasn’t slowed NU’s new head coach from immediately forming deep respect and appreciation for his newest receiver talent.

“I think Stanley’s best asset is his passion for the game,” Frost said. “I’ve coached a few guys like that, that when they take the field or even for practice, they’re smiling and happy. He’s in his happy place when he’s playing football. Football is hard, and when you don’t have that kind of passion, it’s hard to be great. Stanley’s got that passion.”