More recruits attend Nebraska's Saturday practice

A few more recruits were in Lincoln to take in Nebraska's first practice on Saturday. HuskerOnline.com caught up with them to get their thoughts on their visits, and why they wanted to check out the Huskers as they went through their second practice of the 2021 season.
Visit comments: "It went good. I thought practice went really well today and I thought both the offense and defense looked really good. I thought Bryce Benhart and Cam Jurgens looked really good today, and also Adrian Martinez and Garrett Nelson and Isaac Gifford played really well today.
"The visit format wasn’t necessarily different [as a commit], but more I was able to kinda hang out with some of the players and get to know them today. I got to eat lunch with Coach Austin, Coach Ruud, Coach Dawson and Coach Tuioti."
Visit comments: "It was great."
Note: he did not respond to any follow-up questions.
Visit comments: "It went well! It was awesome watching how they ran practice and then getting to tour the facilities was really cool. I really enjoyed it. My mom and my sister came with me, and yeah I knew 2 other guys that were there Rusty and Miles Thompson.
"My first impression of practice is that it is very fast moving, never a lot of standing around. I really liked the energy and the music during practice. It is also very competitive with 1 on 1s and live offense vs defense. The practice was really organized and ran very well.
"I talked to Coach Chinander, Coach Frost, Coach Dillon and a few others. The highlight of the day for me personally was getting to meet the coaches for the first time. I haven’t gone on any other visits, but I got invited to and went to camp at Iowa, Iowa state, and Miami Ohio."
