After weeks of speculation and uncertainty, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos finally cleared the air on the future of men's basketball head coach Tim Miles on Tuesday morning.



Moos confirmed to HuskerOnline.com contributor Steve Rosen that Miles would, in fact, be back with the Huskers for a seventh season, putting an official end to any rumors about a potential coaching change.

"I've been in conversations with Tim, and he will be with us again next year," Moos said. "We're still working out some of the numbers and details."

Miles led Nebraska to its second-best record in program history in 2017-18, as the Huskers went 22-11 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten and earned the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. That earned them a trip to the NIT, their first postseason appearance since 2014.

"I'd say Tim had a pretty good year, with 22 wins and finishing fourth in the Big Ten..." Moos said.