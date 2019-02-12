Hours after a report emerged out of California concerning Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was facing criminal charges for revenge porn and child porn on Monday, the NU Athletic Department issued a statement on the situation.



“Last fall we were contacted by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln police department and made aware that officials in California were interested in interviewing Maurice Washington about a prior incident. Details were not shared and there was no additional follow up with the Nebraska Athletic Department. Recently, we were made aware that charges may be filed against Maurice in California. We have not had a chance to review the charges, and will continue to monitor this ongoing legal process.”

Athletic department officials quickly followed by saying head football coach Scott Frost would have no further comment on the issue. Athletic director Bill Moos, however, had a bit more to chime in during his monthly radio show on the Husker Sports Network on Tuesday night.

“Obviously we’re looking into it every way we can, but it’s a legal matter,” Moos said. “We want to make sure that Maurice is cooperating, which he is. We also want to make sure that he knows that he has a great deal of support. And then really, the legal authorities and the whole system kind of guides it from here on out.”

Moos was asked about Nebraska’s stance that it was aware of the issue and had communication with California law enforcement. He said the athletic department wanted to learn more about the specifics surrounding the case, but the dialog didn’t get very far.

“We were inquisitive, but there wasn’t a lot of conversation that went any further than, ‘we have a concern of something that happened in California. We’ll keep you informed,’” Moos said. “That’s really how it panned out.”