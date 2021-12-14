Montana punter Brian Buschini announces he's transferring to Nebraska

The Helena, Mont. native was the 2021 FCS punter of the year and he's the second high-profile Grizzly player to transfer to NU in the last year, joining wide receiver Samori Toure, who played for the Huskers in 2021.

The minute Montana punter Brian Buschini entered the transfer portal on Monday Nebraska wasted no time offering him a scholarship.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Buschini would have three years of eligibility remaining.

Buschini had a 43.0-yard net punting average and placed 30 of his 69 punts inside the 20-yard line this past season. His overall average was 46.0 yards on 69 punts in 2021.

By adding two scholarship specialists offers in one cycle, along with adding walk-on Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas, it tells you the type of emphasis being placed on overhauling the Huskers special teams play in 2022.

Punter Daniel Cerni remains on scholarship for the Huskers but has battled pain in his knee since suffering a season-ending injury in October of 2020. Last year's starter at punter William Przystup also remains on NU's roster.