Here are some quick takes and reactions following Monday's Nebraska football press conference.

Frost's approach to the QB situation to be expected

We talked to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Monday for the first time since Saturday's loss to Northwestern regarding his quarterback situation with Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey. Frost would not name a starter for Saturday's Penn State game, as he said the competition will be ongoing throughout the week of practice. I don't think anyone is surprised by this approach. Frost understands what it's like to be a quarterback, and he knows more than likely he's going to need both Martinez and McCaffrey at some point this season. The last thing he was going to do is throw Martinez under the bus on Monday and announce McCaffrey his starter, or stir up Twitter mentions and talk radio by saying Martinez was still his guy. I think most believe McCaffrey will be the guy this week, but only Frost truly knows the answer to that. My guess is even on Thursday when we hear from Frost he won't name his starter. He is going to play this decision all the way to game time and make Penn State prepare for both Martinez and McCaffrey.

Wan'Dale's lack of touches is a concern to everyone

Heading into the season wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was regarded as the Huskers' best overall weapon. Through two games his overall production level is nowhere near the level it should be. Scott Frost knows that, as does everyone else. Call it a sophomore slump, or just a lack of rhythm with the offense. Robinson is not being worked in properly and Frost was the first person to admit that on Monday. So what does that mean this week? It's hard saying for sure, but you can bet there is going to be a concentrated effort to work him in against Penn State.

This week has a "season saver" feel for both Nebraska and Penn State

Nebraska is 0-2 and Penn State is 0-3. There is no way anybody could've called that through three weeks of league play. Both Huskers and Nittany Lions have a common loss to Ohio State, while PSU suffered a heartbreaker to Indiana and a James Franklin low point by losing to Maryland this past week. The game of football walks a fine line, and Penn State stepped slightly off it and finds themselves 0-3. With Nebraska, nobody was surprised they lose to Ohio State or Northwestern, but the little things that haunt this team are a point of frustration for all. Husker fans are ok with losing if you go down swinging, but what they aren't ok with is losing due to self-inflicted wounds. Frost himself said on Monday he's put a ton of pressure on himself to get things right. Both NU and PSU will come into Memorial Stadium hoping to get their season's back on track. It will be interesting to see which program's culture will prevail and want it more.



It makes you wonder if Luke Reimer should've been seeing snaps last year?