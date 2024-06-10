Nebraska hosted its post-grad camp on Monday inside the Hawks Championship Center. It was the four straight day of camps in Lincoln.

This was the same camp Nebraska found current defensive end James Williams and quarterback Luke Longval at last June. It was a group of about 50 athletes today.

Here are a handful of observations from the afternoon:

>> One of the campers on Monday was Ja'Kobe Clinton, the little brother of former Alabama and NFL safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was at the camp to watch and show support.

Clinton, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound hybrid linebacker, was a member of the 2019 class and went to Seminole High School in Florida. He played at Alabama A&M his true freshman year but left during Covid.

After a year away from football, Clinton played at an NAIA program in Florida, Southeastern University, in 2022. After racking up 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack in four games while redshirting in 2022, Clinton played in 10 games in 2023 and recorded 50 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and four passes defensed.

Clinton then transferred to Division II program Valdosta State in Georgia and competed there this past spring before entering the transfer portal. Now he's looking for a new home.

Clinton said his recruitment in the portal has been "hasty" with a handful of power conference programs showing interest, but not offering. A couple of those programs were Colorado and South Florida. Division II programs that have been talking to Clinton include Lenoir–Rhyne and West Florida.

"I think I did well. I still have stuff to work on as everybody does. Still more stuff to sharpen up," Clinton told Inside Nebraska of his camp performance on Monday afternoon.

Clinton, who was often coached by Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek and assistant Josh Bringuel at the camp, said he knows Husker recruiting assistant Taylor Richards.

"He (Dvoracek) told me he was going to keep in contact with me and let me know," Clinton said. "And then the special teams coordinator (Ed Foley), he came up to me after the camp and told me he liked the way I looked, loved the way I ran and moved around. I had about three or four coaches say they wanted to keep in contact with me."