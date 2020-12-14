{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 13:03:43 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Monday nuggets: Huskers hoping to end on a high note
Robin Washut
•
HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.
Here is a full recap of Nebraska's Zoom press conference with head coach Scott Frost and several Husker players on Monday afternoon...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news