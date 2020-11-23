Monday nuggets: Collin Miller 'doubtful' to return this season
Nebraska began its preparations for this week's Black Friday showdown at Iowa on Monday.Here is a full recap of what head coach Scott Frost and his players had to say during their weekly Zoom press...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news