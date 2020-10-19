Here are some quick takes and thoughts from what we learned during Monday's Nebraska football press conference, as the Huskers get ready to travel to Ohio State.

Scott Frost did not hand out a depth chart or Blackshirts on Monday. (Associated Press)

Not putting a depth chart out a smart move

I get it, we all want to see a depth chart heading into Nebraska’s game at Ohio State. Seeing a depth chart before Game 1 allows you to gauge player development and know who won key position battles. However, you can make the case by putting a depth chart out now, you are handing OSU information on your team that otherwise would not be available. There are going to be several new faces on that depth chart from a year ago. Positions like wide receiver and defensive line for example will be completely overhauled. I think we have a fairly good idea of what players are going to be where, but it’s those few unknowns that arguably could serve as a strategic advantage heading into a season opener. I have no problem with a depth chart not being handed out on Monday.

Blackshirts full in the same category

If you aren't going to hand out a public depth chart, you probably can't announce Blackshirts either. Head coach Scott Frost is doing his best it appears to eliminate a bunch of depth chart and personnel questions heading into the toughest season-opener the Huskers have faced since opening with No. 4 Penn State in the 1984 Kickoff Classic in New Jersey. My read is the last thing Frost wants is a bunch of fans and media spending all week speculating why this player is No. 1 and that player is No. 2 on the depth chart. And when it comes to Blackshirts, I'm sure there are a number of young defenders that are close to earning one, but Frost and the staff want to see it play out on the field before making it official. This would be my guess today if Blackshirts were handed out: Defensive line: Ben Stille, Damion Daniels Linebacker: Collin Miller, Will Honas, JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson Secondary: Cam Taylor-Britt, DiCaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams On the bubble of earning one: LB Luke Reimer, DL Ty Robinson, DL Deontre Thomas, DL Keem Green

Adrian Martinez was named Nebraska's starting quarterback on Monday. (Associated Press)

This team is COVID-19 ready

The one advantage Nebraska has over a lot of other people in sports is this team has been together longer than anyone. 40 Husker players have never left Lincoln since March. The entire team was back in Lincoln doing workouts on their own since early May. This team has spent more time together training and working out than arguably anyone in the country. That's why when you hear Frost talk about the new daily testing regimen his team must follow in order to play football, he doesn't seem too worried. No. 1, they've established really good safety protocols. The other thing though is this team has either had several players either test positive or test positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. People forget that Big Ten training facilities have been open now for over 140 days for workouts and practices. To my knowledge, NU was the first team in the US to test all its players for COVID going back to March and April, and they are one of the first to test for the antibodies. In the COVID-19 world we are living in, it is so important to know which players have the COVID-19 antibodies already. Data like that I'm sure helps Frost sleep a little easier at night. I just can't envision a scenario right now where you will see 20 players test positive like we saw with Florida this past week. Frost even said for a team to be at Red-Red, which means you can't play a game, would take an awful lot.

Martinez will start, but bank on seeing McCaffrey