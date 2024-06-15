For the third time this summer, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule opened the back door to the Husker house by giving us all a 30,000-foot view of the program by showcasing his support staff.

First up, Dr. Susan Elza (Nebraska football chief of staff) and Sean Padden (general manager) met with the media for a press conference in early May.

Roughly two weeks later, five more members of Rhule’s support staff held a presser with Vince Guinta (senior director of recruiting & player personnel), Keith Williams (director of player personnel), Ryan Callaghan (director of recruiting systems and strategies), Avery Gossett (director of recruiting operations) and Chris Coulter (director of football advancement) all taking the podium.

Each one alone was truly a rarity that gave a fresh look into the state of Nebraska’s most cherished product. There are very, very, very few programs that make any members of their support staff available for a traditional press conference – let alone eight members.

That rare insight into the Husker program continued this week as three more support staffers stepped up to the mic on Wednesday: Corey Campbell (head football strength and conditioning coach), Mitch Cholewinski (coordinator of football sport science) and Kristin Coggin (director of football nutrition).

Steve gave a rundown on Campbell’s media session yesterday, and later we will have more on Coggin’s unique session with the media. We are focusing on our conversations with Cholewinski with five of the biggest takeaways from the 20-minute presser below.